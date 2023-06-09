My dad, Eric Stoothoff, got me interested in little Honda motorcycles. I learned to ride a motorcycle at age 15 on our Honda 90 Supra. After almost hitting a garbage can, I figured it out pretty quickly and I’ve enjoyed them ever since.
In the late 1990s, the early days of the internet, he was searching for Piper Super Cub airplanes. He worked on them early in his career as an aircraft mechanic. The pre-Google search turned up early Honda step-through motorcycles, called Super Cubs. My dad, an avid researcher, started investigating. In Indonesia, he’d seen lots of people driving little Hondas around, carrying everything from families of five to large sheets of plywood.
Dad has connected with Honda enthusiasts all over the world. One of them is Herb Uhl. He adapted the lightweight 1959 Honda 50 with its 17-inch wheels into a trail version at his dealership in Boise, Idaho. After modifying the 50s, he sold them to outdoorsmen. His groundbreaking adaptations changed the course of motorcycle development. His high sales numbers prompted Honda to start making similar bikes, starting with the Honda Super Cub Trail. Herb’s contributions are highlighted in "Mini Honda: The Legendary Little Motorcycles Super Cub, Dax, Monkey."
Mini Honda is a very in-depth and informative history of these little Hondas as well as other manufacturers’ similar models from the late 1950s on. It includes large, vibrant pictures of vintage advertisements, restored collectors’ bikes, and a few modern bikes. The "My Honda Story" sections detail personal stories about their specific bike and include pictures of them. Many collectors enjoy modifying them because they’re simple to work on and endlessly customizable.
Most smaller bikes in the 1960s were noisy two-stroke engines that needed oil mixed into the fuel before adding it to the gas tank. These Hondas didn’t, and needed far less maintenance. They get great gas mileage and are much quieter with their four-stroke engines. They’re simple bikes that anyone can work on and ride, even kids. The step-through design even allows the rider to wear a dress. Plus, they’re small enough to bring anywhere. These little Hondas ignited the popularity of motorcycles in America, leading to an exponential growth in sales. It was harder for Honda to gain a significant market share in Europe because there were more competitors. But, over time they did. Even today, sales of these early Hondas bring a good price in the UK and Europe.
There’s a good chance that if you ride a motorcycle today, you learned on a little Honda. For an in-depth look at them and a bit of nostalgia, check out "Mini Honda: The Legendary Little Motorcycles Super Cub, Dax, and Monkey."
• “Mini Honda: the Legendary Little Motorcycles Super Cub, Dax, Monkey” by Gerfried Vogt-Mobs was published by Schiffer Publishing on June 5. It retails for $34.99.
• Amy Stoothoff is a bookseller for Inklings Bookshop. (Her dad, Eric Stoothoff, is a lover of both kinds of Super Cubs.) Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
