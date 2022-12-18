It's that time of the year again when we reflect on all we have accomplished, or in our case, on all we have read!
Our bestsellers and favorite reads for this year vary in genre, length and style, and we hope you find a book (or three) in this list to add to your must-read pile.
Our top bestsellers (in store and online) are, in order: the "Luke McCain" mysteries by Rob Phillips; the "Dark Olympus" series by Katee Robert; "Tanum" by Susan Summit Cyr; "Criminal Prosecutor: The Fight for Yakima" by V. Kusske; "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover; "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens; "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid; "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown; "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy; and "Verity" by Colleen Hoover.
We have shared all these titles with you in our seasonal bestseller lists this year through our reviews at the Yakima Herald-Republic. So to diversify things a little, this week we are going to offer our staff favorites as well. Our personal favorite reads this year are:
"The Warsaw Orphan" by Kelly Rimmer (Graydon House, $17.99)
This World War II historical fiction novel is based on real-life events. It follows Elzbieta Rabinek over the course of the war, her involvement with the resistance, and her love for a young man imprisoned in the Jewish ghetto whose passion leads him to fight in the Warsaw Uprising.
"Bravely" by Maggie Stiefvater (Disney Press, $19.99)
Maggie Stiefvater has been a favorite author within the young adult genre for a long while and her books are always a favorite. In "Bravely," Princess Merida embarks on a series of epic journeys trying to save those she loves from a supernatural being that appears on Christmas Eve with the intention of destroying her kingdom.
"The Ballad of Never After" by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books, $19.99)
This is the second book in the "Once a Broken Heart" series. The series is a young adult tale about love, curses and what people are willing to do for their happily ever after. It's a beautiful fairy tale full of magic and adventure, perfect for the modern reader whether they are young adult or full adult.
"The Birdcage" by Eve Chase (G.P. Putnam's Sons, $27)
According to the publisher's marketing material, "The Birdcage" is "an emotional mystery set in the rugged remote landscape of north Cornwall full of dark secrets and twists, about three unusual sisters forced to confront the past."
"Late Migrations" by Margaret Renkl (Milkweed Editions, $16)
Says Amy Harlvorson Miller, Inklings' assistant manager: "I always look forward to Margaret Renkl's writing on nature and culture in the New York Times. This collection of essays includes stories of family members she lovingly remembers and keen observations of the natural world in the American South."
"Red Rising" by Pierce Brown (Del Rey Books, $17)
This is the only science fiction book on our list, and it's beloved by many. Pierce Brown's work has been published in 33 languages! The main character, Darrow, is a Red, a member of the lowest caste in a color-coded society of the future. He and his fellow Reds work all day, believing that he and his people are making the surface of Mars livable for future generations -- except that was accomplished generations ago by the powerful. Longing for justice, he infiltrates their prestigious Institute with the intention of bringing them down.
"The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy" by Megan Bannen (Orbit, $17.99)
This book is a wonderful mix of whimsy and the macabre. Hart is a demigod and a marshal tasked with the job of patrolling the magical lands of Tanria. He is so lonely that he one day writes a letter addressed simply to "a friend." The letter is delivered to the undertaker, a mortician of sorts, whom he has a horrible relationship with. But he doesn't know it's her, she doesn't know it's him, and through letters they discover there is more to both of them than what they see at work.
"Tiny Beautiful Things" by Cheryl Strayed (Vintage, $17)
Says Inklings bookseller Amy Stoothof: "Bestselling author Cheryl Strayed has for more than a decade dispensed advice under her pseudonym Dear Sugar in various formats. This book compiles the best of her articles. It's encouraging, funny, challenging and downright delightful. It's a book for everyone."
"The Lost Girls: A Vampire Revenge Story" by Sonia Hartl (Page Street Kids, $17.99)
This is the story of three vampire girls seeking revenge against their mutual ex, who turned them as teens. Holly has been trapped for more than 30 years, since age 16; she is only able to take crappy jobs (and can't find real success) due to her apparent age. When her ex abandons her, she discovers she is not the first, and the vampire girls band together to seek revenge and stop him from preying on others. This book is for those who like a good vampire story but also for those who like books that emphasize female friendship and found family.
There are many more books we've read and loved this year, of course. If you keep an eye on our social media you will get to see some of the others this week.
We at Inklings hope you had a great reading year!
• Inklings Bookshop staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
