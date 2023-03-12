I’ve read quite a few fantasy novels lately. Here’s a couple of my favorites.
I got lost in Olivie Blake’s “Atlas Six” and its sequel, “The Atlas Paradox.” It’s a dark and exciting story about six magicians recruited into a secret society. The society is full of enigmas, betrayal, seduction and power moves. The nuanced characters keep you on your toes, and you grow to love (and hate) them all.
For something a bit more cozy, I read Emily Wilde’s “Encyclopedia of Faeries.” Less dark but still engaging, it’s an enchanting tale of a sourpuss professor doing field research in the far north. It has a dash of just about everything: love, friendship, magic and, of course, faeries.
I also just finished “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi” by Shannon Chakraborty, which is a whole different type of fantasy. The wonderful setting of the medieval Indian Ocean provides a fresh backdrop. It’s the story of a legendary woman pirate captain. She’s a middle-aged woman living a quiet life with her daughter, until the mother of one of her former crewmen, who’s incredibly rich, tracks her down and convinces her to rescue her kidnapped granddaughter. A mind-boggling bounty, the lure of the sea, and a longing for one last exploit persuade her to sign on for the mission.
Turns out this simple rescue isn’t what it seems, of course. Along the way, she reunites with her quirky former crew mates and close friends, and they sail off on her ship the Marawati. They encounter a familiar demon, a dark magician and mythical monsters along the way. With her friends at her side, she boldly faces each challenge.
A pirate adventure, an enchanting story with faeries, and a dark secret society all captured my attention and sparked my imagination. Between “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi,” Emily Wilde’s “Encyclopedia of Faeries” and “Atlas Six” and its sequel, there’s something here for just about any fantasy lover.
• “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi” by Shannon Chakraborty was published by Harper Voyager on Feb. 28. It retails for $28.99.
• “Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake was published by Tor Books in March 2022. It retails for $18.99.
• “The Atlas Paradox” by Olivie Blake was published by Harper Voyager on Oct. 25. It retails for $27.99.
• “Encyclopedia of Faeries” by Emily Wilde was published by Del Rey on Jan. 10. It retails for $28.
• Amy Stoothoff is a bookseller for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
