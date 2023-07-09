With the middle of July comes longer days, fuller lakes and more time for lounging. For many people, it’s the best time of year as it is also one of the most nostalgic. Remembering good memories from the past while creating more is the perfect representation of summer. Personally, when I’m in the mood for a good book during the hot summer days, I’m always looking for one that embodies that energy.
The quintessential beach read is one that touches on many of those summer themes we hold dear to our hearts and, most importantly, doesn’t let us down too hard. A good beach read doesn’t make you want to go back inside the house to cry, but it can pull at your heartstrings every now and then.
This is exactly what Ashley Poston does with her second adult novel, “The Seven Year Slip.” The story revolves around Clementine, who works in the publishing industry and has goals of working her way farther up the ladder. After the loss of her world-exploring aunt, she has thrown herself into work, ignoring the fact that she might not even want the goals she’s working hard toward.
Clementine’s world gets thrown for a loop when she walks into the apartment in New York City that her aunt left her, only to find a chef from the Carolinas who is leasing the apartment for the summer. The stranger insists on calling her Lemon, feeding her dinner and charming her with his southern graces. The catch is that his summer is seven years ago and hers is in the present.
The story that unravels is one of romance, dreams, good food and difficult timing. It’s a classic early-life crisis romantic comedy with a sprinkling of magical realism.
For anyone who remembers Poston’s debut adult novel, “The Dead Romantics,” this novel is in the same vein with its story about love in highly unlikely places. Which, also, is just as fantastic of a beach read as a story between a ghostwriter and her editor who is, quite literally, a ghost. Both stories hold at their core romance, the search for who we are, who we’re becoming and the bittersweet journey of grief.
Reading about Lemon and Iwan’s journey told through the meals they shared and the art she created for him was beautiful. Even in the times throughout the story where it hurt to keep reading, the writing never lost the kernel of warmth that I found between the pages.
Even if this book is not the one for you this summer, I’ll leave you with sage advice from Clementine’s Aunt Analea: “If you don’t fit in, fool everyone until you do! Keep your passport renewed and always, always chase the moon!”
• “The Seven Year Slip” by Ashley Poston was published by Berkley in June. It retails for $17.
• Lex Weber is a bookseller at Inklings Bookshop. Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section.
