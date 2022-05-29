When I started reading “The Nineties,” a simple white book with a ridiculous looking clear corded telephone on the cover, I was struck by how well researched it was. It felt like a history book, so I was surprised to find out that it was firmly embedded in our social sciences section. I then spent the rest of the book trying to understand why this was a social science genre instead of history.
“The Nineties” starts out explaining the standard complaints an older generation has toward the younger. In one of its many very concise and pithy statements, it explains how the older generation inevitably sees the younger as “soft,” and that this is a good thing. That if younger generations weren’t being viewed this way, it was because progress had stalled and life had become measurably harder for everyone.
This is a book about Generation X. The smallest of the modern generations, the generation that was entering into adulthood in the 1990s. It is about that generation, and it attempts to understand it objectively. “The Nineties” also examines how that decade impacts the two decades we’ve had since.
It starts with how in that decade misinformation could be an accident rather than the deliberate choice that it is now. It then moves into Kurt Cobain and how he encapsulated the Gen-X mindset of “don’t sell out” that permeated the decade. Therein we have an example of what I particularly enjoyed in this book. Having lived through the ’90s, I can remember how uncool sellouts were, yet no one sees striving for commercial success as a problem anymore. I can look at those thoughts with a kind of amused nostalgia and wonder, “What was I thinking?” Then the book tells me, and I remember.
It covers the careers of Quintin Tarantino, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Alanis Morissette, Garth Brooks, the steroid-fueled renaissance of baseball, the rise of the internet and many other popular culture phenomena of the decade. It incredulously remembers the fight where Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off. And in the final chapters, it examines politics. Looking back at the Clinton presidency, when you examine the details of the sexual abuses he perpetrated while in office — as the whole world did at the time — it is difficult to imagine a liberal president being anything but reviled. But indeed, he enjoyed his highest approval ratings immediately after his impeachment.
Again, the compare and contrast to our viewpoints now compared to then is what makes this book shine. What in the end makes this book great is that it isn’t examining the era so much as it’s allowing the reader to examine themselves.
• “The Nineties” by Chuck Klostermann was published by Penguin Press on Feb. 8. It retails for $28 in hardcover.
• Tony Hoffart works for Inklings Bookshop. He and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
