In the midst of writing essays, reading required texts and working, I don’t often have extra time to spend reading for fun. When I first picked up “Legendborn,” the first book in this series, I was hoping to find the escape I needed. So far this series has been my favorite to be swept away in and has been a great distraction when I needed a break from thinking about tests.
Tracy Deonn takes the old tales of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and brings them to modern times. In “Bloodmarked,” the sequel to the enthralling “Legendborn,” Bree struggles with the opposing magic inside her and accepting a destiny she didn’t want nor ask for. But Bree has decided the time for running is over, and she is finally ready to fight. Our main character struggles with past trauma while trying to stop a war. She grapples with figuring out how the trauma done to her ancestors defines her. Bree is also still dealing with her mother’s death and the loss of some friends from the first book.
With so many people telling her she wasn’t meant for this greatness, will she give in to the doubts and fears or keep fighting for a better world?
“What truly ties us together is not blood but pain. When we love someone and lose them, that loss imprints itself on everyone else we love too.” — Tracy Deonn
Deonn does a masterful job of having her characters grapple with grief. Grief is a central theme in this book, and the author uses her writing to show how grief affects not only the individual but also everyone around them.
This series has mature themes including trauma and violence. I would recommend this for readers 14 and older who love a well-told fantasy story.
• “Bloodmarked,” Book 2 of “The Legendborn Cycle” by Tracy Deonn, was published by Simon & Schuster on Nov. 8. It retails for $19.99.
• Lisette Pietsch is a bookseller for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday’s Explore.
