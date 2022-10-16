Let’s plan a murder!
OK, maybe not plan a murder exactly. Maybe just read about it. It is October after all, the month for all things mystery, suspense, thriller, etc.
Or maybe we should help solve a murder. Decisions, decisions. …
Authors Emmeline Duncan and Tamara Berry will be at Inklings from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with their newest titles, and ready to solve a mystery or two with us. There might even be prizes for anyone who purchases a book from them.
Duncan is coming from Oregon. She was here last year for our very first Cozy Mysteries for Halloween event with the first book in her "A Ground Rules Mystery" series, "Fresh Brewed Murder." The book was so good and everyone loved it so much that we had to order more.
The second book, "Double Shot Death," came out in April. Although it can be read as a standalone (we will have both available), it has the same main character as the first book, fabulous master barista and crime-solving extraordinaire Sage Caplin. Sage manages to get a spot at an annual eco-friendly festival held just outside Portland, where fans get to enjoy some great Pacific Northwest music, great food and fantastic coffee. Sounds perfect, right? It is … until Sage stumbles upon a dead body in the nearby woods, his hands still clutching one of her coffee mugs. Can she help solve yet another murder that just fell at her doorstep?
Tamara Berry lives in Washington. She has been at Inklings before with her "Eleanor Wilde" mystery series. In May she released the first book in a new mystery series, "By the Book Mysteries." "Buried in a Good Book" is perfect for book lover and the mystery lover alike.
The book focuses on bestselling thriller author Tess Harrow and her daughter Gertrude. After Tess’ divorce is final, she looks for a new start at the rustic cabin in the woods she inherited from her late grandfather. The place is just perfect to restart and refresh, and has great mountain views and a beautiful pond. But as soon as they get there, an explosion shakes the cabin and it’s suddenly raining fish parts and, well, human parts. Not a great start. Especially without Wi-Fi, phone service, electricity, running water … and with a teenage daughter.
Both these authors are fantastic people and we love having them at Inklings. Come have a chat with them on Saturday and grab a signed book or three!
• “Double Shot Death (A Ground Rules Mystery)” by Emmeline Duncan was published by Kensington on April 26. It retails for $15.95.
• “Buried in a Good Book (By the Book Mysteries #1)” by Tamara Berry was published by Poisoned Press on May 24. It retails for $8.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.