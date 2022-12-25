It’s frigid here in the Yakima Valley as I write this. Temperatures are expected to head into the single digits just in time for Christmas. As I deal with the local cold snap, it gives me a newfound respect for the turn-of-the-20th-century explorers who willingly braved far colder conditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. Roald Amundsen, Robert Falcon Scott, Ernst Shackleton, these are the well-known names of polar exploration.
A name you might be less familiar with in the area of polar explorers is that of Vilhjalmur Steffanson. Check out Steffanson's Wikipedia article, it’s a wild ride. Steffanson and his crew set off aboard the Karluk in 1913. The voyage largely ended in disaster and is the subject of “Empire of Ice and Stone,” the latest book from Washington State University English professor Buddy Levy. In the interest of full disclosure, Levy and I have intersected several times over the years. We both contributed chapters to a WSU Press publication several years ago and have a peripheral connection via the late WSU football coach Mike Leach.
After the Karluk became ice-bound several weeks into the voyage, Steffanson set out on a hunting expedition. He never returned to the ship. Instead he reached land, gathered a new crew and continued exploring, seemingly unconcerned with the members of the Karluk still trapped in the Arctic.
Abandoned by Steffanson, it fell to Robert Bartlett, the ship’s captain, to take control of the expedition. The ice eventually crushed the Karluk, and Bartlett and the crew had to trek across the Arctic in the hopes of rescue. While multiple expedition members died on the voyage, the entire party might have perished had it not been for the extreme generosity and hospitality of the local Inuit peoples, which Bartlett himself was quick to acknowledge.
Eventually, Bartlett was able to organize a rescue expedition. While initially hailed as a hero, he later faced censure from Canadian officials. Steffanson, meanwhile, escaped any significant scrutiny and went on to have a successful career as an author and public speaker.
It's an intriguing story, one which I was previously unfamiliar. “Empire of Ice and Stone” features a lot of threads common in stories of polar exploration: the ego and hubris of humanity; the power and unforgiving nature of extreme environments; the timeless desire for discovery, glory and fame; and the fact that the real heroes of any tale are often not the ones who get credited.
It’s easy to recommend “Empire of Ice and Stone.” It’s an interesting read about a story that has not been told to exhaustion, and Levy is a skilled writer — the short chapters make the book easy to pick up and read in short bursts if desired. A cup of hot cocoa, a warm fire, and this book will have you set for these cold winter days.
• “Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk” by Buddy Levy was published by St. Martin’s Press on Dec. 6. It retails for $29.99.
• J.T. Menard is a history instructor at Yakima Valley College and a former employee of Inklings Bookshop. Inklings staffers review books each week in Explore.
