“The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth is a heart-wrenching romance, a psychological thriller of unforeseen twisty tales of what a “perfect marriage” looks like from the outside in.
A happy couple for seven years, Gabe and Pippa move into a home in a sleepy coastal town outside of Melbourne, Australia. It’s the perfect place for them to raise their two daughters, except that their property is on a 30-meter cliff that falls into very sharp, jagged rocks and into the ocean below. When Gabe and Pippa moved in to their dream home, they didn’t know the same cliff was a popular suicide spot for jumping. And Gabe has tuned into the local town hero because of how well he’s able to talk people off the cliff and save lives. Until one day he couldn’t, and a woman jumped — or was she pushed?
The book is told from the differing perspectives of the characters, Pippa and the woman who jumped. As the perspectives change, we learn about lies, heartbreaking secrets, and how mental health affects Gabe and Pippa’s marriage. Was Gabe unable to save her or did he play a part in her death? Pippa doesn’t want to believe her sweet husband could do something so evil, but something has her questioning her husband when she realizes she knows the woman who jumped and how this kind of information would change their entire lives.
If you are looking for a book to just suck you right in and possibly read in one sitting, this is definitely the one for you! “The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth is a perfect mix of a beautiful romance between a happy couple and a surprisingly twisty thriller that is sad, beautiful and tragic.
• “The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth was published by St. Martins Press on April 4. It retails for $28.99.
• Lacey Fowler is a bookseller for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
