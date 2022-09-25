In February, there was a criminal on the loose in Lake Tahoe. Homes around the lake were being ransacked. Unlike most thieves, this one was not after expensive electronics or jewels; instead, he wanted food.
Officials pointed the finger at a local 500-pound black bear named Hank the Tank. Due process is not afforded to black bears, surprisingly, and California Fish and Wildlife had to decide whether to kill or relocate Hank the Tank. At the 11th hour, however, DNA evidence collected at the crime scenes exonerated Hank. Several other bears were responsible for the break-ins around Lake Tahoe. The prodigious black bear was left alone.
Hank’s saga occurred after the publication of Mary Roach’s “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” but stories like his are contained within its pages. Roach is a popular science writer who over the past 20 years has released numerous books covering various subjects including dead bodies (“Stiff”), the science of sex (“Bonk”) and the effects of space on the human body (“Packing for Mars”).
In “Fuzz,” Roach explores the intersections of the human and animal worlds and humanity’s often-misguided attempts to control nature. How do you stop a bear from breaking into a vacation home in the woods, and what happens if one does anyway? Does a bear that enjoys midnight snacks from the fridge deserve to be removed from its natural territory, or even killed? How do you balance the safety of people and their property with a bear’s right to just be a bear?
Beyond hungry Ursidae, Roach covers a variety of topics from around the globe: Farmers in India struggle with elephants eating their crops; the history of Australia’s ill-fated war against the emu; the vandalizing seagulls of St. Peter’s Square. I learned a lot, and her investigative reporting got me to consider a variety of topics that I have seldom thought about.
Roach’s writing is celebrated as quirky, witty and charming (the Washington Post billed her as “America’s funniest science writer”). While I occasionally chuckled, I generally found myself experiencing a lot of second-hand embarrassment. She seems to revel in awkward conversations and asking cringe-inducing questions to the people she interviews. The results will either make the reader laugh or squirm, depending on their disposition.
Science and nature lovers will find a lot to love in “Fuzz.” The paperback released Aug. 30.
