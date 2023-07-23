Gather round, readers, and I shall tell you a tale of childhood, chaos and candy. Of a book that revisits the wonder and whimsy of youth. A tale of ferocious 5-year olds, grumpy geezers and terrible teenagers. A book full of poetry and prose to make you snicker and snort. I shall tell you the tale of Bea Wolf.
If that name sounds familiar, it should, for “Bea Wolf” derives its magnificent moniker from the epic poem “Beowulf,” which author Zach Weinersmith adapts into a children’s book (no easy task). The original “Beowulf” is bloody in its action and burdensome in its language. Translating such a work into something easily accessible is no easy feat, but Weinersmith and his illustrator, Boulet, have risen to the challenge and passed with flying colors.
“Bea Wolf” sticks pretty closely to the original Beowulf, both in plot and style. In both stories, a king hosts magnificent parties, which are then attacked by a monster, and our titular heroes swoop in to save the day. Major differences include the transition from medieval Europe to modern suburbs, a visually diverse cast of characters, and the alteration of death to simply “getting old.” The heroic Beowulf becomes the tenacious 5-year-old Bea Wolf. The mead hall Herot becomes the tree house Treeheart, and the monstrous Grendel becomes the grumpy old Mr. Grindle, whose touch makes children grow up.
In the task of translation, “Bea Wolf” remains true to the original spirit of the poem, using kennings to turn otherwise boring questions like: “Are you the girl who went to that super-scary lake in the forest?” to: “Be you that Bea Wolf who braved the forest lake, the coffin-cold sea-chasm, coffee-black and cavity-dark?” It also uses alliteration, comedy and a masterful sense of rhythm to make every sentence a delight to read aloud.
Of course, the words of “Bea Wolf” would be nothing without the fantastic art that accompanies them. Boulet’s artwork takes a story that is inherently very silly and portrays it with dramatic seriousness that fits perfectly with how its child heroes view things. His pen-and-ink artwork turns every mischievous escapade into a high-stakes epic. A cardboard crown weighs down the shoulders of King Roger, Bea Wolf battles with the skill of someone three times her age, and Mr. Grindle’s grim presence fills the reader with dread.
Bea Wolf is well deserving of its spot on our Pacific Northwest bestseller list. It’s a celebration of being a kid, of the playful parties and raucous romps we went on in our youth. Its lively language and dramatic drawings make it a perfect read for an adult wanting to relive their youth or a kid who wants to be taken seriously. It’s silly, but the original “Beowulf” was silly, and in keeping that, “Bea Wolf” captures the heart in the same way.
• “Bea Wolf” by Zach Weinersmith was published by First Second in March. It retails for $19.99.
• Marin Mills is a bookseller at Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
