“Bravely” by Maggie Stiefvater is an incredible sequel to the Disney movie “Brave.” In the book, Princess Merida of DunBroch has been back in the kingdom for some years since the adventure that we saw in the movie. Being back inside the kingdom walls, the royal family of King Fergus, Queen Elinor, Princess Merida, her triplet Prince brothers Hammish, Hubert and Harris, and the castle staff have kept to themselves.
Then, unexpectedly in the middle of the night, Princess Merida becomes spooked by three knocks on the kitchen walls. Her curious soul, which longs for more adventures, follows the knocking outside.
This midnight knocking leads Merida into the forest, where she is met by Faradach and The Cailleach, two gods who keep the world balanced. The Cailleach, the goddess of renewal and creation, makes living more lavish, grass greener, trees bloom and fruit ripen. Faradach, though, the god of ruin and destruction, brings about kingdom- and civilization-erasing floods, and his fires destroy the landscape.
Why did the gods keeping the world balanced go to the kingdom of DunBroch? The Cailleach and Faradach noticed how the castle wasn’t very inviting to the kingdom, nor the surrounding kingdoms, and the inhabitants were very distant and kept to themselves. The Cailleach gave Princess Merida and Faradach an ultimatum: She has to change the way her family is by branching out to be more welcoming to the surrounding kingdoms, or Faradach will get rid of the kingdom of DunBroch, including its royal family.
Princess Merida goes back to the castle of Dunbroch after being faced with this life-altering decision. Life was happy in the castle, especially with her mother, Queen Elinor, who was working on rebuilding their mother-daughter relationship. With this in mind, Merida decides to keep the meeting with The Cailleach and Faradach a secret from her family, but pushes her family to be better by reaching out and traveling to the kingdoms — close and far — to better their relationships with the people. This is very challenging because of how stubborn her whole royal family can be, but Princess Merida pushes through so she can save her family and their kingdom.
“Bravely” is such a fun, loving and adventurous book. It is the best sequel to one of the best Disney princess movies — with arguably the best princess! Stiefvater has written this book so well and lovingly. The audiobook is narrated wonderfully by Fiona Hardingham, whose Scottish accent is lovely. I recommend the physical book and the audiobook!
• “Bravely” by Maggie Stiefvater was published by Disney Press on May 3. It retails for $19.99.
• Lacey Fowler is a bookseller for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.