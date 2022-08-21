I’ve read quite a number of books this year, but THIS one is by far the best.
Everything about this first book in a new mystery series by Mark Pryor is so good. The dialogue seems real, the setting (Nazi-occupied Paris, 1940) suits my historical fiction addiction, and seemingly every page has an unexpected turn of events.
Inspector Henri Lefort has been given five days to solve the murder of a German officer whose body was found inside the Louvre Museum. Lefort has been denied access to the scene of the crime and the murder weapon, but has been given a list of five suspects. Smart, witty, sarcastic and cynical Lefort and his assistant, Nicola, begin the impossible task of finding a murderer in time to save his own life. Henri and Nicola understand the consequences if Henri does not solve the crime in five days.
As Henri begins interviewing those on the suspect list, he meets and interviews Pablo Picasso, among others who know more than they are willing to share. As he walks the streets of his beloved Paris and his search for a murderer continues, he knows he is being followed. One misstep could land him in a German concentration camp, or worse, because Henri has his own secrets.
Those secrets and his memories of another war, and this occupation of Paris and this war, are exacerbating his PTSD. When he meets Princess Marie Bonapart at the scene of a robbery in her home, she sees beneath his jaded and sarcastic demeanor and encourages Henri (with a promise of a bottle of Chateau Petrus at each session) to undergo psychological counseling. As his own story unfolds and he shares his long-suppressed secrets with the princess, the murder of the German officer and his past converge in a most unexpected turn of events.
This newest book by Mark Pryor has characters who are truly engaging, witty dialogue that made me smile, descriptions of Paris that brought back sweet memories, and encounters with the enemy that caused me to pause and think. I look forward to the other books in this series and to more adventures with Inspector Henri Lefort and his assistant Nicola — and perhaps Picasso and Princess Bonaparte will also make appearances. We shall see.
• “Die Around Sundown” by Mark Pryor was published by Minotaur Books on Tuesday, Aug. 16. It retails for $27.99.
• Irene M. Pearcey is assistant manager at Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.