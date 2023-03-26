I have read several reviews of “The Farewell Tour” by reviewers far more esteemed than myself. They have interpreted the novel as a statement about the struggles of a female singer, songwriter and musician trapped in a world dominated by men. I found it to be more than that.
It is a book about music, about country music in particular and the struggle one woman has to achieve stardom in a world dominated by men. It is a novel about a washed-up has-been country music singer and songwriter, but it is so much more than that. Clifford takes the reader on a tour of country music and some of country music’s greatest and most memorable stars, including Buck Owens, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton, as our main character struggles to become a country music legend herself.
Clifford also tells us the story of Lillian Waters and the lies she has told herself for too many years. Lies that have led to a life of drug and alcohol abuse, lies that will one day have to be confronted if she is ever to find peace.
In chapters that alternate between the present of 1980 and the past, we learn of her musical struggles in a “man’s” world, and we get snippets of her abusive past and the strained relationship she has with her older sister, Hen. At the tender age of 10, Lillian learns how to use sex to get what she wants, and what she wants is a Gretsch guitar from Judge Feasley — “I learned to drink, learned that a slug of whiskey prior to vising his study would make it seem even less like me in there with him” — and when Judge Feasley wanted her to become his housekeeper, she moved on to Tacoma, working as a waitress and picking up radio spots that were left vacant as World War II raged on and the male musical talents left for Europe or the Pacific. She sang: “Sundays at 5 a.m., between reports about weather and Winnipeg wheat prices and Chicago hog markets, I sang songs as the sun came up to the farmer that I used to be.” And when the war ended and those spots were no longer available, “Water Lil” moved on in search of an elusive musical career.
The years of one-night stands, honky tonks and county fairs — from Bakersfield to Pasadena to Reno and finally Nashville — finally led to her big break: a contract. Water Lil cuts her first record and sings at the Grand Ole Opry with Loretta Lynn. She has finally made it, but the booze, the drugs and her sharp tongue are taking their toll, her band has left her, her agent is tired of making excuses for her, and she learns that the polyps on her vocal chords will end it all. It’s 1980 and, desperate for a legacy that is a reflection of her talent rather than her years of drug and alcohol abuse, she cobbles together a backup band and heads out on her “Farewell Tour.”
Her final destination is Walla Walla, the farm and family she left years ago. It is here that she will finally confront the reality of her pain and the fabricated memories of her 10-year-old self. It is on her farewell tour that Water Lil confronts the abuse she has dished out to fans and her band members. It is here where she will confront the lies she has told herself, because lies have a day of reckoning, and for Lillian Waters that day of reckoning is at the end of a county road in Washington state.
• “The Farewell Tour: A Novel” by Stephanie Clifford was published by Harper Collins on March 7. It retails for $29.99 in hardcover.
• Irene M. Pearcey is the manager of Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
