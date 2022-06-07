Happy Pride Month! To kick off June on the right foot, we have reviewed four LGBTQIA+ books, two fiction titles and two nonfiction. All are informative, exciting and definitely engrossing. We can’t imagine a more fun way to learn about the LGBTQIA+ community than by reading a book. Here are the titles:
• “Fine: A Comic about Gender” by Rhea Ewing, Liveright Publishing Corp., April 5, $21
“Fine” is an anthology of interviews with people about how they relate to gender and how it fits in with their identity as a whole. It also includes the author’s own experience exploring and figuring out their gender identity. “Fine” will open your eyes to how experiences influence gender expression and how we choose to identify ourselves. It’s a memoir for anyone curious about gender identity and gender expression, and how they impact our lives.
• “Coming Back” by Jessi Zabarsky, Random House Graphic, Jan. 18, $16.99
“Coming Back” is a fantasy graphic novel about community and tradition. The two protagonists, women in a romantic relationship, are sent on separate quests. These adventures lead them to learn more about themselves and their world. The world in this novel is eye-catching and reminds me of the art in the TV show “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Once the two are reunited, they realize that they and their society cannot go back to their old ways; sometimes change is the best way forward when tradition gets in the way of progress.
• “The Little Book of Pride” by Hippo! Orange, Orange Circle Studio Corp., July 2020, $8.95
“The Little Book of Pride” is a collection of inspirational quotes from members of the LGBTQIA+ community. It is separated into seven chapters covering a range of topics such as early voices of the movement and select wisdom for readers. It’s a cute coffee table book that is also lightly educational on LGBTQIA+ history and icons, a lovely compilation for anyone celebrating their pride.
• “The Darkness Outside Us” by Eliot Schrefer, Katherine Tegen Books, May 10, $10.99
“The Darkness Outside Us” is a dark science fiction novel with a captivating romantic subplot between two male main characters. Set in a spaceship on its way to check a distress signal, two rival men must learn to coexist while simultaneously unraveling the bloodcurdling mysteries they begin to unearth. Easily one of the best books of the year, Eliot Schrefer delivers a terrifying story that’s worth picking up for any young adult who wants a hint of romance in their science fiction.
• Samwise McGinn and Ray Iveson work for Inklings Bookshop. They and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
