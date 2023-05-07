Tarin Santos started writing her young adult novel at age 11. She dedicated seven years to getting “Dagger Eyes” just right, and it’s a great beginning to her writing career. She’s from Seattle. It’s good to see new writers emerging in the Pacific Northwest. I like rooting for a homegrown writer like Santos.
The intriguing main character, young Princess Alanitora, embodies the strong female character. Her skill with weapons is legendary in Trenvern, her kingdom. She’s spent all her life devoted to learning the art of hand-to-hand combat. Her piercing eyes give her the ability to see into people’s hearts and intentions. She guards her own heart, keeping everyone out including her ladies in waiting, Gwendolyn and Korena. She earns a reputation for being cold and aloof. Despite that, her ladies and friends are loyal and she makes new allies throughout the book.
It’s a fast-paced adventure containing a compelling mystery and a good dash of romance. The princess is forced to flee her home when a catastrophe strikes. Her destination is a nearby kingdom, Donasela, where her betrothed lives. Along the way, she meets all sorts of characters, some with less-than-honorable intentions. Her friends and allies surround her as she fights to reach safety. Her combat skills come into play on the road, which resembles a battlefield at times.
On the way out of Trenvern, Alanitora reunites with a long-lost friend, who does his best to get close to her despite her prickly nature. Their friendship evolves as they work together to elude various threats, and she slowly warms to him — but will her devotion to duty win out?
Tarin Santos will be at Inklings Bookshop’s Author Spring Fair from 1-3 p.m. June 3. More than 20 Pacific Northwest authors across multiple genres will attend.
• “Dagger Eyes” by Tarin Santos was independently published on March 25. It retails for $18.
• Amy Stoothoff is a bookseller for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.