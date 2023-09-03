The Endangered Species Act was signed into law by President Richard M. Nixon on Dec. 28, 1973. Nixon wrote that the act provided the federal government with the necessary authority to “protect an irreplaceable part of our natural heritage — threatened wildlife. And, nothing is more worthy of preservation than the rich array of animal life with which our country has been blessed.”
It has been 50 years since the Endangered Species Act’s inception, and there has been a gradual erosion of the act. Just a few examples of the effects of the act are the tiny perch known as the snail darter and its effect on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s construction of the Tellico Dam; and in the 1990s, closer to home, the Pacific Northwest’s wholesale clear-cuts versus the northern spotted owl. The rights of the federal government versus the rights of private land owners sometimes conflict, but the act of 1973 still endures.
“A Wild Promise” is a celebration of the Endangered Species Act. Crawford has written and beautifully illustrated an account of 82 species threatened. The book is divided into six areas: mountain, ocean, desert, grassland, wetland and woodland. It opens with the mountain section and the grizzly bear. The animals’ general location and existing population are given. If possible, a count of the species population is given, and whether it is threatened, endangered or now is delisted because of its growing number. Each animal or insect is brightly painted with some of its facts written in calligraphy.
There are some species so threatened that this reader wants to cry at their loss. But, there are also some successful stories such as the bald eagle and the American alligator.
The author’s purpose in presenting this book is to make the reader aware of the possible fate of so many lesser-known endangered animals, many that exist in an isolated area and are on the brink of extinction. Crawford hopes that we become aware of these endangered species near us. There are over 1,400 species on the Endangered Species list.
“A Wild Promise” is a book that fits many interests. It is a great book for a classroom, or school and home libraries. Art lovers will enjoy the artist-author’s beautiful pictures. Just a few examples of the entries is the northern sea otter, which is looking out with an inquisitive expression as he is holding a crab that he has just caught. The California condor appears fierce and quite dignified. The brown pelican, which was delisted in 2009, is watching out from the post he stands on. The hammerhead shark is quite odd-looking and is listed as endangered as of 2014. In the Desert section, the Mojave Desert tortoise is listed as threatened with a rate of decline at 90% since 1980. The Florida panther and the red wolf are in the Wetlands section and they are both beautiful portraits; each is endangered. The ivory-billed woodpecker is another beautiful picture. It was listed as extinct, but recent evidence suggests possible survival.
My favorite animals in the book are Crawford’s turtles, and I enjoyed all of their pictures. These turtles are also sadly endangered.
Crawford writes that he hopes his book will bring attention to the imperiled species that he has illustrated and presented to the reader. It is a book that would make a great gift for just about anyone.
• “A Wild Promise,” illustrated and written by Allen Crawford, with an introduction by Terry Tempest Williams, was published Aug. 8 by Tin House. It retails for $35.
• Sue Domis works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
