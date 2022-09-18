I say this every time and I will say it again: This is my favorite thing to write for the newspaper! I love looking back at what people have been reading.
Here’s a list of Inklings summer (in-store) bestsellers:
• “Cascade Kidnapping” by Rob Phillips (Latah Books, $18.75)
It is no surprise to anyone here that Rob Phillips’ new book is THE bestseller at Inklings. Phillips has now sold well over 2,000 copies of this series at Inklings alone. If you are a fan of mysteries and local stories and have not started this series yet, you most definitely should! The books are fast-paced, entertaining, and feature plenty of twists and turns to keep you on your toes while reading.
• “Tanum: A Story of Bumping Lake and the William O. Douglas Wilderness” by Susan Summit Cyr (Susan Cyr, $36.99)
Says Amy Halvorson Miller, Inklings’ assistant manager: “’Tanum’ is a Northwest history that offers the reader much more than an account of the development of the Bumping River Valley. Susan Summit Cyr weaves her deep observations and family life in the wilderness along the way. She brings a deep appreciation for the awesome and irreplaceable diversity of life just up the road from here.”
• “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18)
This is another title we are not surprised has made the list. With the paperback being released in March (after being available only in hardback for the last four years) and the movie being released, “Where the Crawdads Sing” was bound to make the list.
• “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central, $16.99)
We will call this one (and the two titles that follow from the same author) the power of BookTok! TikTok has taken over many social media platforms with suggestions and recommendations of all kinds. The one for books is called BookTok, and Colleen Hoover has been front and center in that craze for a while now. “Verity” is a psychological thriller, and with October just around the corner, perhaps a great start for the spooky season!
• “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria, $16.99)
This may be by the same author of “Verity,” but it couldn’t be more different in topic. Do you like a book that will make you cry? This likely will. “It Ends with Us” has a love story, but it is not your traditional romance book. It tackles a very tough subject: abuse. And it makes you both question and understand the decisions so many in this world have to make. It is not a book for the fainthearted.
• “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria, $16.99)
I think this one made the bestseller list because people loved her other two books and wanted to try more. “Ugly Love” packs the same punch as the other two books but it is yet another subject matter. Here she shares with the reader the lives of two new adults growing in their careers. Two people who don’t want and don’t have time for love and/or real relationships. But as the book blurb describes well: “Hearts get infiltrated. Promises get broken. Rules get shattered. Love gets ugly.”
• “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press, $17)
Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to tell the world the truth about her life. This book has glitz, glamour and plenty of drama. I mean, with the tale of seven husbands to share, how could it not?
• “You Can Run” by Rebecca Zanetti (Zebra, $8.99)
From the publisher’s marketing: “Fans of Laura Griffin and Jayne Ann Krentz won’t want to miss this brand new thriller series by New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Zanetti, as FBI Special Agent Laurel Snow, a rising star profiler, strives to stay one step ahead of the criminal mind — and discovers that her own demons may be the hardest to outrun.” And since the author is from right around the corner in Idaho, we are happy to see her make the list. More so, the book is set in Washington. Perhaps another book to get you started with the spooky season?
• “Neon Gods” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks, $14.99)
“Neon Gods” is the first book in the Dark Olympus series. It focuses on two very well known characters, Hades and Persephone. But don’t go in expecting to know what happens next. Washington author Katee Robert takes the reader in a modern, imaginative, present-day retelling of the classic. And fair warning: This retelling is definitely only for adult readers.
It was a great summer at Inklings, and although I personally love the heat, reading under blankets with a hot drink also sounds delightful! Whatever is your preferred season to read, we at Inklings hope you love what you are currently reading.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.