I’m very glad I started 2023 with “A Mission for Meaning” by Gabriel Conte. In the book, Gabriel shares his journey through life, the challenges he and his family face (and overcome), the difficult decisions that have to be made and, most importantly, their faith. From his parents to Gabriel and his wife, Jess, to their baby, Makaiah — here’s to decades of life choices led by remarkable faith.
At the beginning of “A Mission for Meaning,” Gabriel talks about his parents’ history and how their relationship with God developed. When Gabriel’s mom, Grace, who is HIV positive, got pregnant, she had four healthy babies, all virus free. This was a tremendous blessing from God. Gabriel then explains his choice of where to go to school and what his career path would look like. Gabriel’s passion was always creating and entertaining; his heart was set on what he wanted but he listened to what God said and where and what God placed in his path.
That’s when everything started on the app called Vine, where he went viral over and over again. When Vine was deactivated, Gabriel made his way to YouTube. Today, Gabriel and his wife Jess’ YouTube channel has 3.21 million subscribers, including me! As of 2016, I’ve been an avid supporter of Gabriel and Jess. On this channel they create wholesome, feel-good family content, and that’s exactly how reading his book felt — like a real-life conversation with a new friend.
Gabriel speaks about his mental health journey. Like many of us, he struggles with depression and anxiety, but with Jess’ help, the support of their management team and his strong relationship with God, Gabriel has the strength to speak in a real and raw way on those topics. As someone who struggles with mental health troubles, it’s so inspiring for me to find comfort with someone who has provided a light in my darkest moments. He reminds us that we’re never alone and there is someone who is always willing to lend a listening ear when needed.
The way this book comes to an end is more toward the steps that Gabriel and Jess take every day to achieve their goals, and set intentions to get the goal finished, as partners and individuals. The way Gabriel and Jess become more intentional with the way they lead the lives they want to live is with their family mission statement. Gabriel encourages everyone to create their own mission statement, based on their own families, histories and desires. Here are a few of theirs:
• Pursue faithfulness and intimacy with Christ and each other.
• Always encourage every member of this family.
• Be a home and family to others.
• Always foster a peaceful environment.
• Be generous with our time, emotions and finances.
• Be fun and adventurous.
“A Mission for Meaning” is an inspiring read. The roller coaster of emotions — crying, laughing and overall excitement — that his book brings is unmatched and one I would recommend to anyone looking for an inspirational true story of someone who made their choices in life and learned to lead the life they always wanted to live.
• “A Mission for Meaning: The Choices That Lead to the Life You Really Want” by Gabriel Conte with Mark Dagostino was published by Zondervan on Oct. 18. It retails for $27.99.
• Lacey Fowler is a bookseller for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.