It’s that time of the year again when “ghoul season” is upon us! I’m always seeking out shows, movies, and (of course) books to read during the autumnal months. Below are two creepy-fun young adult books that deliver just the right amount of “spooky” to anyone’s fall night.
Since I was a young boy, I have been a fan of all things vampire. I’ve spent countless Halloween nights in a cape, sporting a set of (glow-in-the-dark) sharp incisors. At age 13, I even asked my father if I could have a bed frame made in the shape of a coffin. And although I didn’t get my coffin bed, I still joke with my husband that I want one. It’s safe to say that this love has carried far into my adulthood.
So, when I picked up “The Coldest Touch” by Isabel Sterling, I knew it would be love at first bite. Paying homage to classic vampire romance novels, “The Coldest Touch” manages to keep the tropes that make us smile while shining in its originality.
This sapphic romance novel follows the apprehensive partnership between main characters Elise Beaumont, a teen cursed to see people’s deaths when she touches them, and Claire Montgomery, a vampire who has a bone to pick with the woman who turned her. Working together to defeat a similar evil, the two girls discover as much about themselves as the other paranormal individuals that stalk them.
“The Coldest Touch” is a wonderful Halloween read — especially for young adult readers with an interest in mystery and romance.
If witches are more your thing than vampires, I have another wonderful Halloween read for you! “Over My Dead Body” by Sweeney Boo is a graphic novel chock full of adventure, friendship, and eerie, dark academia aesthetics. If you’re someone who loves the atmosphere created by writing with quills, collecting vintage books and attending a boarding school, this novel is for you.
Set at Younwity Hidden Institute of Witchcraft, the story follows Abigail, whose close friend and mentee, Noreen, has gone missing. Despite Noreen’s disappearance having been under suspicious circumstances, the coven (that runs the institute) seems to sit on their hands instead of properly investigating her absence. Determined to find her mentee, Abigail searches for clues with her friends and cat familiar. Along the way, she also uncovers some harrowing secrets surrounding an identical disappearance that happened to another Younwity student, years prior.
The gorgeous artwork and amazing characterization that make up the pages of “Over My Dead Body” should more than fulfill your sweet tooth, while delivering on that cozy autumnal feeling.
• “Over My Dead Body” by Sweeney Boo was published by Harperalley on Aug. 30. The graphic novel retails for $17.99.
• “The Coldest Touch” by Isabel Sterling was published by Penguin Putnam on Sept. 20. The paperback retails for $11.99.
• Ray Iverson is a bookseller at Inklings Bookshop. Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
