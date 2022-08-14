Inklings Bookshop will have at least 16 Pacific Northwest authors outside its doors signing books on Aug. 20 for Bookstore Romance Day. Three of them are from right here in the Yakima Valley.
This week’s review is a little highlight of what each author has to offer. There will be a little bit of everything at the signing, and a book for just about anyone, from Christian and close door/clean romances, to suspense, contemporary, paranormal and more “spicy” titles.
This event has been going on four years now and I confess when I started I had no idea the Northwest had so many amazing romance writers. The ones attending are but a fraction of the talent around here. My list of authors (though obviously not all can attend this month) has about 30 names so far. How exciting is that?
Here’s who to expect on Aug. 20:
• I am going to start with a name that may be familiar to a lot of our readers: Dalyn Weller. Dalyn lives in the Valley, but you might not know her (yet) from her romances, but instead from her devotional, Rooted and Blooming. Dalyn writes handsome heroes who are brave, wounded and ready for change; and intelligent, capable women with beauty and character. Her newest title is “The Rancher’s Surprise Second Chance.”
• Krista Jensen is also from around here. Her last book, “Miracle Creek Christmas,” was a bestseller at Inklings in 2020. We are of course hoping for the same with her new title, “Hearts of Briarwall.” She writes clean historical and contemporary romances filled with humor, heart and hope.
• Amanda Valdez is also from Yakima. Her debut novel, “All I’ve Wanted, All I’ve Needed,” was released last year. Amanda loves all things romance, from heartbreak to happily-ever-afters. She pours her own heart and soul into the stories she brings to life, causing readers to fall in, and sometimes out of, love alongside her characters.
• Stella Williams lives very close by, in the Tri-Cities. She was with us on our very first Bookstore Romance Day event, when we were still finding our footing, in 2019. I am very much looking forward to having her here again in a bigger event and to be able to support her books in a bigger and better way. She is a bestselling paranormal romance writer, but she dabbles in a few other romance subgenres as well.
• Rebecca Zanetti is a New York Times, USA Today and Publisher’s Weekly bestselling author. She writes a little bit of everything. Rebecca has published more than 60 novels, which have been translated into several languages, with more than 5 million copies sold worldwide. I love her paranormal series, but she also writes fantastic romantic suspense, mystery and thrillers.
• Lucy Gilmore is an Inklings household name by now. She has been here a few times and has sold a lot of books through us. I like describing her books as stories written for those who like a good laugh and puppies. “Ruff and Tumble” has my favorite meet-cute ever — it involves a heavily pregnant golden retriever in a malfunctioning elevator!
• Katee Robert has been here a few times, too, but she has reached new heights this year. I am very happy to share that she has become a New York Times bestselling author this year with her Greek mythology-inspired series “Dark Olympus.”
• Krissy Daniels is coming from Seattle. She loves stories that will break your heart and leave you wanting more. Her “Truck Stop” series is a little darker, and “L.O.V.E.” was inspired by Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E,” one of her all-time favorite songs.
• Asa Maria Bradley was here last year. Her “Viking Warrior” series is a Norse mythology-inspired haven. She also writes great paranormal romances and action-packed urban fantasies.
• Another amazing New York Times and USA Today bestselling author is Marie Harte. With over 100 titles under her name, she has written it all, from proud firefighters who love to have a good time, fight fires and save both people and animals (the “Turn Up the Heat” series) to sexy vampires and all that comes with that (the “Between the Shadows” series).
• I first met Moxie North three years ago at an event in Seattle. She writes short, feel-good romances with bear shifters based in the Pacific Northwest mountains.
• Daniella Romero has a hilarious bio and I really can’t describe her better: “I’m an author, mom to three little devils, wife to Lucifer’s long lost brother, and well, there’s probably some hellion in me too. I love Mexican food, ‘and’ drink way too much white coffee … ‘my’ books feature a diverse cast of characters with rich and vibrant cultures in an effort to effectively portray the world we all live in.”
• Sierra Hill wrote and published her first contemporary adult romance in 2014 and has since published over 30 novels. She will be bringing some contemporary romance and some great sports romance.
• Shelli Stevens is another author who was here last year and I am very glad to say her books were a success. We had to ask her to ship us books after the event. She is joining us this year with a new contemporary series, “Bro Code.”
• S.M. Stryker is coming from Oregon. Her stories will take you on a personal journey in which each of her characters learns something about themselves. You will get to read true-love stories about people who are destined to be together.
• Marie Tremayne writes historical fiction and is a RITA award winner. (The RITA Award was the most prominent award for English-language romance fiction from 1990 to 2019. It was presented by the Romance Writers of America). She won in 2019 with her Victorian novel “Lady in Waiting.”
And if you’ve read this far, you just have to join us from 1-2 p.m. Aug. 20!
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
