Now is the time for bands and musical acts to apply to perform at AppleJam in Yakima.
AppleJam is a musical competition for local performers that takes places at the Yakima 4th of July Celebration at State Fair Park.
Interested musicians can upload a video demo for free at www.yakimaapplejam.com until the May 30 deadline. Contestants can compete in the solo or bands contest.
Yakima AppleJam5 is open to all ages, all music genres and is free to enter.
“We have a lot of talent here in the Yakima Valley. AppleJam celebrates these amazing artists with a fun family-friendly concert in front of a great big crowd,” said Paul Crawford, organizer and marketing manger of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, in a news release.
Voting starts June 1, and performers with the most votes will perform on July 4.
Judges will award $500 to the top band performance, top solo performance and best overall performance.
For rules and more information, visit www.yakimaapplejam.com.
The Yakima 4th of July Celebration will take place from noon-11 p.m. on July 4 at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
