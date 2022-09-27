You’ll hear them before you see them, but what a sight they are. The boys and men stand straight and proud, with their hands clasped behind their backs. The women and girls in their large, colorful skirts resemble blooming flowers when they spin, become waves upon the ocean when they move their arms in and out. With each step, the dancers’ shoes explode with noise.
This is baile folklórico, a traditional dance style from Mexico that is thriving in the Yakima Valley. Dancers across Yakima, the United States and Latin America perform the dance style with roots in indigenous Mexican dances and Spanish colonial influences. Dancers wear shoes with nails on the bottom, designed to make a loud noise with each step. Female dancers wear large, often brightly colored skirts.
Baile folklórico encompasses many distinct styles of dance. Each state of Mexico has its own style, with dances from Jalisco being some of the best-known. But each regional dance may contain locally significant elements. For example, dancers from Veracruz wear white to pay homage to the farmworkers who wore light colors in the heat of the fields.
In Yakima, baile folklórico allows second- and third-generation Mexican Americans to feel connected to their culture, share it with others and promote its worth.
Generations of dancers
Jay DeLoza has been dancing since he was 5 and is now co-director of Los Bailadores del Sol, a Yakima-based baile folklórico group. Los Bailadores Del Sol formed in 1981 and the DeLoza family is heavily involved.
Jay DeLoza is co-director along with his nephew Manuel DeLoza and Manuel’s wife, Cynthia DeLoza. Group secretary Marisol DeLoza Arteaga is Jay DeLoza’s sister.
The elder DeLozas come from a family of seven siblings. Of those, five are folklórico dancers, Jay DeLoza said. His eldest brother got involved with the group through his then-girlfriend. Slowly, the other siblings joined.
“It’s just such a unique way for us to get together as a family, as opposed to just going to a family birthday party or what have you,” Jay DeLoza said.
The DeLozas took over leadership of the group about 12 years ago, when their longtime director retired. They had to put the group on pause a few years ago to deal with other responsibilities, but restarted Los Bailadores del Sol in early 2020, Jay DeLoza said. The pandemic forced them to pause once again, but they regrouped earlier this year.
Co-director Cynthia DeLoza has been dancing with the group since she was 11. It’s where she met her husband, Manuel DeLoza. For her, Los Bailadores del Sol has long been a tight-knit group.
“It’s always been family-oriented,” Cynthia DeLoza said. “It’s always been just like groups of families that got together, and they bring their friend, or they bring their sibling. And it just makes one big family.”
The group is open to dancers of any ethnicity and skill level, including those who have never danced folklórico before. Dancers rehearse once a week, sometimes more if there is a performance coming up. The directors are focused on strengthening the group’s reputation after years away.
Some of the youngest dancers in the group are from the new generation of DeLozas.
Jay DeLoza’s 11-year-old daughter, Ava, has been dancing for years, though the pandemic put a pause on that. She enjoys the family tradition.
“I just like being with my dad and just finding out more about my culture and just hanging out with family and having a fun time,” she said.
She said she wants to continue dancing for a long time and one day teach the next generation of dancers, just like her dad.
Continuing the tradition is a responsibility the elder DeLozas take seriously.
“I feel like it’s our duty and our responsibility to continue to teach and continue to let this next generation learn and see what it’s all about and just how beautiful the dancing really is,” Jay DeLoza said.
Building pride
Some local school districts offer the chance for students to practice baile folklórico.
Minerva Pardo leads the folklórico team for the West Valley School District, which is open to secondary students. She grew up in Mexico City and got into baile folklórico during high school.
Pardo, who also works as the family engagement coordinator for the district and oversees its migrant program, organized a baile folklórico group to perform at a multicultural night about five years ago.
The group started out with eight kids. The group has grown in popularity since then and Pardo sometimes does not have enough performance outfits for all the girls. But perfect appearance is not what matters to Pardo. For her, it is more important that the dancers get experience and feel good about themselves.
“Every time they start, I say, ‘Girls, I want your chin way up. I want you to feel proud about what you’re doing. And I want you to feel that everybody is just in awe looking at you,’” she said.
Sophomore West Valley Innovation Center student Evelin Severino joined the group in sixth grade. Her mom, who is from Mexico, encouraged her to join.
Many students have come and gone from the group over the years, but Severino remained, except for a break during the pandemic. During rehearsals this year, she took a leadership role and often demonstrated the steps to her fellow students.
Earlier this year, Severino performed at The Capitol Theatre as a folklórico dancer with the Villalobos Brothers, a Mexican music group. Pardo needed a student volunteer and Severino stepped up to the challenge.
After she finished performing, she sat with her parents in the audience to watch the rest of the Villalobos Brothers’ performance. Severino said her parents looked entranced as they listened to music from their home country.
“It looked like they were happy. It felt like they felt like they were at home again after listening to their music, and that just put a smile on my face,” she said.
Connecting with culture
For Severino and many other dancers, particularly those who were born in the United States but have Mexican heritage, baile folklórico is a way to connect to their roots.
“Honestly, I think it’s the only time I feel really close to my culture,” Severino said. She was born in the U.S., but her parents and family are from Mexico. She has never been there but does speak fluent Spanish.
Pardo said she loves to see her students connect to their heritage as folklórico dancers. She believes it promotes a positive image of Mexican culture.
The DeLozas have found baile folklórico to be a great way to connect to and celebrate their culture.
“It definitely keeps us grounded and keeps us mindful of our roots and it’s something we never want to try to forget,” Jay DeLoza said.
The elder DeLoza siblings traveled to Mexico as folklórico dancers when they were younger. Marisol DeLoza Arteaga said it was an honor to represent American baile folklórico dancers and to connect to her ancestors through dance. The trip was one of her fondest memories as a dancer.
“I think it’s taught us that our culture is beautiful,” she said. “And that we need to make sure that it keeps going with generation after generation after generation that’s here in the United States, to show where we come from our roots, to make our family proud.”
