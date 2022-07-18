Turning a hobby into a career takes ambition.
Austin Hallford started distilling on his own in Alabama, crafting small stills and selling them on eBay and Craigslist.
Hallford was ambitious, even before he could drink legally.
“You’ll see a lot of guys who are home brewers, and they have a keg setup, and they make their own beer and beer is only so hardcore. I would just always, you know, take it a step further,” Hallford said.
“I was kind of like that. It was easy for me to just distill since I had been making alcohol and stills and selling the little stills for 10-plus years.”
Pursuing a career as a distiller, he moved to Montana and lived with a farmer.
“He let me bring my moonshine still and play around with that. He said, ‘Why don’t you go try and get a job at that real distillery?’ and he got me the job. I worked there for four years but it was a dead-end seasonal job,” Hallford said.
Hallford took everything he learned in Montana and put it in a resume. He found places to apply through the Washington Distillers Guild.
There, he found The Distillarium, a new distillery in Yakima. It was perfect for a distiller looking to make his mark.
“‘Hey, I’m Austin. I’ll move out to your distillery, and I’ll come be your distiller.’ I thought it was just a shot in the dark. I basically branched out here, and these guys were so new, they gave me a blank slate to start with,” Hallford said.
Hallford got to Yakima in late 2016.
“I made basically all the production decisions, which stills we bought and where we put everything, and that’s why I was very lucky,” he said. “They gave me that opportunity. I like to hope that they’re lucky they found me, too.”
It wasn’t luck, though. It was the ambition of both the master distiller and owner to produce a high-quality product.
“The thing is, I think along the way in one form or another, we all found a way to share the same vision,” said Ken Miller, co-owner and CEO of The Distillarium.
Miller and Hallford share more than a vision — they both possess a passion for distilling.
“We’re real passionate about what we do here and we hope that shines through. People always tell me, ‘Man, your passion shows through, you seem like you love doing this,’ and that’s what I want, that passionate behavior,” Hallford said.
The Distillarium produces brandy, vodka, whiskey and moonshine, among other spirits.
“We’re constantly educating the people who come in here. We’re teaching them, you know, about the products, the process and our story,” Miller said.
That story includes Hallford’s journey as a master distiller. He enjoys giving tours of the distillery and explaining the process.
“Come try it for yourself. Come meet me. I’m down here and giving tours. I love giving a free tour to everybody and meeting people in town,” Hallford said.
As master distiller, Hallford leads product development.
“We’ve almost reached all of our original goals. So now we got to start working on new things, new fun things for the summer and stuff like that,” Hallford said.
“I’ve got people all over the world trying our product and it’s just an awesome thing, being a creator of something that people enjoy, and there’s so many people that keep coming back. I guess that makes me excited, that makes me stay in the game.”
