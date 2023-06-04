If you go What: Bookmobile reveal events, includes free family activities and treats. When: June 10 and June 17. Special program at 10 a.m., open house from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. June 10: Miller Park parking lot, 502 N. Fourth St., Yakima. June 17: South Hill Park, 1521 S. First St., Sunnyside.
On April 5, 1940, Mrs. J.F. Scott, secretary of the Yakima Public Library board, sent a letter to Yakima Mayor E.B. Riley and city commissioners explaining the library service in Yakima was inadequate to serve the area. The board explored ways to grow its service capabilities, and concluded the most economical way of extending service to outlying city districts was to begin a mobile library service.
Yakima’s mayor responded favorably to the letter, and the Larson Library Trust Fund was transferred to the library board’s control on April 11, 1940. In 1941, Yakima Valley Regional Libraries purchased its first bookmobile and named it after its late benefactor: the A.E. Larson Traveling Branch. The bookmobile was a Chevrolet delivery van that held 1,500 books. Beginning Oct. 28, 1941, it served the community three days a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; it operated until 1961, when a 1961 Ford vehicle replaced it.
In 1945, the Rural County Library District of Yakima County was established by the vote of the rural residents of the county. The district opted to begin its bookmobile service with a converted station wagon constructed with lightweight, removable shelves that held 500 books. It began service that April and operated until 1968. In June 1947, the Rural County Library’s board approved an expanded budget to include the purchase of a $5,141 bookmobile. Later that September, the Rural County Library purchased a school bus chassis from a local company, Mair and Son of Union Gap. The special body for the bookmobile was capable of holding 1,500 to 2,000 books. In 1949, the Rural County Library purchased a second bookmobile, also built by Mair and Son; it cost $5,273.62.
In 1951, the Yakima Public Library and the Rural County Library merged their services into the Yakima Valley Regional Library. With their combined resources, Yakima Valley Regional Library could serve more of the Valley’s patrons. In 1952, the Mobile Library Service grew when the library board voted to operate a total of three bookmobiles. The schedule expanded from three days a week with four stops to 130 stops (30 within the city of Yakima) five days a week with plans to extend bookmobile service farther into the rural areas. The three bookmobiles were about a third as expensive to maintain and operate as the Carnegie library building in 1952. For that year alone, the three bookmobiles circulated 287,937 items to the public.
In 1967, per advice gleaned from a survey conducted by Nelson Associates for the Public Library Association, bookmobiles decreased services to Yakima’s schools. This allowed the staff and books to be utilized in other areas, including the community’s retirement/nursing homes and neighborhoods in need of evening and Saturday services. In 1969, the board discussed phasing out service to schools altogether. As an unintentional result, bookmobile circulation started to decline.
Bookmobiles faced both successes and challenges in 1972. The county was in a gasoline shortage, increasing the cost and decreasing availability of fuel. The Yakima Valley Regional Library, with the aid of a Washington State Library grant, added a minivan to the library’s mobile services. The bright orange and yellow minivan was about half the size of its bigger counterparts and held 1,500 books. Then-Library Director Richard Ostrander explained that “economy and maneuverability are the reasons (for choosing the vehicle).” The vehicle’s cost was a third less than the library’s larger vans and it required less gasoline.
In the 1980s, library leadership began to move away from serving the community through bookmobile services and opted in favor of books-by-mail services. To parallel this shift in vision, bookmobile services began to primarily serve the community’s retirement and nursing homes. In the late 1990s, books-by-mail services ended. In the 1997 library board’s minutes, the 1974 Chevy mini step van, listed as the Mobile Library Service, was to be put up for surplus the following year.
Up until 1998, the bookmobile service added continued value to the community, despite making fewer stops, by serving patrons who were unable to visit the library. This was the original goal of the library’s bookmobile service — to reach patrons unable to visit the library in person. Yakima Valley Libraries’ new bookmobile service, launching this June, will resume that mission by taking the library to community members who do not currently have access to a library.
• Carlos Pelley is an archive librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Library staffers write an occasional column for Explore. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
