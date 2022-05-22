As the world approaches the three-month mark since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the war — and the geopolitical implications that come with it — continue to be at the top of daily news cycles. By now, most of us are familiar with terms and phrases like the Donbas, separatists, humanitarian corridor, and international sanctions.
Yet, despite the conflict taking center stage in current events, the history of the region, and the relationship between Ukraine and Russia, is long-standing and quite complicated.
At the end of the fifth century, when the Roman Empire fell, its collapse marked an end to centuries of civil wars, social unrest, invasions, and the political, financial and military inefficiencies of Rome’s elite.
In the shadow of the collapse of one of the most important empires in world history, a new time began — and by the ninth century, Europe had reached the end of the High Middle Ages. The Eastern Roman Empire, also known as Byzantium, established itself as the heir to ancient imperial Rome. Not far from these lands, in the extensive and endless plains around the Dnieper River, Kievan Rus was created, the first Orthodox Slavic state in Eastern Europe. The Viking Oleg of Novgorod founded it in the year 882. It occupied a territory that would encompass a geographical extension similar to the current countries of Belarus, Ukraine and western Russia.
Like the rest of Europe, its borders were never stable, nor was the government of these territories.
In 1223, the invasion of the Mongol Empire would once again change the political landscape of those lands. With the defeat of the Mongols, three principalities emerged — ones that, over time, would become the nations we know today as Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.
Now, we are witnessing a terrible conflict that is not only dramatically affecting the Ukrainian people but is also spreading its collateral effects to other areas, such as the European Union, the countries that are under the umbrella of NATO, and other annexed territories, including the Russian Federation itself.
For anyone wanting to better understand the complexity and severity of this problem, it is important to seek out verified and reliable sources of information. With your Yakima Valley Libraries card, you have access to a variety of informational resources such as the EBSCO Discovery Service, an online resource that brings together a variety of databases and e-resources into a single, searchable platform where you can find primary data, academic journal entries and news articles on the geography, history and culture of these three nations.
For the latest news and updates on the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine, explore the library’s Newsbank platform, where you can access full-text articles published in newspapers across the country, including the Yakima Herald-Republic and The Seattle Times.
Also, at Overdrive (also known as Libby), we have hundreds of digital magazines that cover news, politics and current events including The Guardian Weekly, Reporter, The New Yorker, Newsweek and more.
Remember that we are at your disposal to help you with any questions you may have on this topic or any other. Find these resources, and more, in our Digital Library at www.yvl.org/digital.
