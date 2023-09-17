Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of celebration and reflection, a moment to honor the cultural mosaic that is Latino heritage.
As a first-generation Mexican American, this annual observance holds special significance for me, not only because of the rich cultural traditions in my personal life but also because of the profound impact of Latino artists and writers whose works I’ve discovered within the welcoming walls of my local public library.
Within the world of literature and art, remarkable Latino talents like Jimmy Santiago Baca, Sandra Cisneros, Luis Alberto Urrea and Frida Kahlo have left an indelible mark on my cultural journey. Each, in their own unique way, has illuminated the intricate threads of my heritage and the profound power of self-expression.
Jimmy Santiago Baca’s poetic style, forged from his own life experiences, resonates deeply with me. His book, “A Place to Stand,” particularly stands out as a favorite. I read it in my early 20s, and I was so impressed by his unwavering determination to thrive and learn, a sentiment that guided and spoke to my own aspirations.
Sandra Cisneros, through her masterful storytelling, has constructed tales that beautifully mirror the vibrant tapestry of Chicano culture. Her work, especially “The House on Mango Street,” has been a guiding light during times when I felt lost, reminding me of the importance of finding one’s voice, celebrating individuality and preserving the rich traditions that define who we are.
Luis Alberto Urrea’s “The House of Broken Angels” beautifully weaves together intricate threads of family, heritage and the immigrant experience. I saw myself and my experience in his pages.
Frida Kahlo’s artistry, marked by her unapologetic embrace of her Mexican heritage and her unwavering spirit, serves as a powerful symbol of resilience and authenticity. Although I love several of her pieces, “The Two Fridas” continues to speak volumes to me. It’s remarkable how a single painting can provoke contemplation about one’s identity and heritage, all while reassuring us that embracing our evolving selves is a perfectly valid journey.
Collectively, these extraordinary artists have not only inspired me but have also instilled in me a profound pride in my Mexican heritage. They have empowered me to navigate the world with a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to celebrating the rich diversity of my cultural roots while forging my own path alongside my familia.
Please continue to read some of our library staff’s personal reflections on ways Hispanic and Latino(a) authors and artists have influenced them/their life journeys. All materials cited in these recommendations are available to check out from our library collection or inter-library loan program.
• • •
Gregorio López y Fuentes’s “El Indio” introduced me to Mexican literature and to stories about Indigenous life in Mexico after the Spanish Conquest. The way Lopez y Fuentes deftly weaves stories about the struggles of indigenous people with exploitation, environmental issues and territorial rivalries ignited in me a hungry flame to learn more about Mexico’s rich history. During my exploration of Lopez y Fuentes’s literature, I encountered a multifaceted perspective of Mexico’s history that portrayed both victories and losses with uncertainty and complexity. If you’re interested in delving deeper into Mexican history, I highly recommend reading the works of Lopez y Fuentes. Through his writing, you can explore a fascinating world of characters and stories that were shaped by the historical events he experienced and the people he encountered during his lifetime.
— Carlos Pelley, archive librarian
• • •
It is so important to us librarians that our storytime book selections are representative of the diverse communities we serve. It can be a challenge to uncover books that authentically depict diverse children while telling a great story to capture the attention of little ones. Here are three tried-and-tested works that hit both marks: “Alma and How She Got Her Name” by Juana Martinez-Neal; the illustrations and use of color are especially stunning throughout this heartwarming book that teaches appreciation for heritage. “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña; I adore the bright, detailed illustrations and rich diversity found within these pages. And “Mango, Abuela, and Me” by Meg Medina; this is a story of overcoming barriers and the love of a family. Expressive illustrations and the sprinkling of Spanish words really bring this book to life.
— Heather VanTassell, managing librarian
• • •
I was working in a record store when a co-worker put on the 1997 album of the “Buena Vista Social Club,” and hearing the opening moments of the very first song, I know I wasn’t the only person there who dropped what they were doing and perked up, wondering what we had stumbled on to. The Buena Vista Social Club is a collection of Cuban jazz musicians who had been playing Cuban jazz since the 1930s. The quality of the songwriting and the excellent musicianship is catchy and impressive. The Criterion Collection film is exciting, documenting a reunion of musicians who are, by then, seasoned septuagenarians and older, but have the theatrical enthusiasm of musicians in their 20s. They are a time machine to early 20th century Cuba, and their music transcends the politics of an evolving country. It is timeless and it is for everyone.
— Matt Kendall, archive librarian
• • •
Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra was a renowned novelist, poet and playwright born in Alcalá de Henares, Spain, in 1547. His masterpiece, “The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote de la Mancha,” is a testament to his genius and creativity. Cervantes’ works have been a significant influence on my life since my school days. Accompanying Don Quixote and Sancho Panza on their adventures taught me that, as humans, we experience the duality of life. On the one hand, we have our dreams and aspirations, and on the other, we must act rationally and make responsible decisions. This has empowered me to face life’s challenges with pragmatism and determination. Some quotes worth highlighting are: “The truth may be stretched thin, but it never breaks, and it always surfaces above lies as oil floats on water”; or, “There is no book so bad … that it does not have something good in it.”
— Francisco M. Garcia-Ortiz, public library services director
• • •
As we reflect on these influential works of art, we invite you to explore the treasures within Yakima Valley Libraries. We also encourage you to engage in the various activities and celebrations offered during Hispanic Heritage Month, for it is through sharing and celebrating our cultures that we can strengthen the bonds of understanding and unity.
• Candelaria Mendoza is the executive director at Yakima Valley Libraries. Library staffers write occasional columns for Explore. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.