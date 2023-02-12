Long ago, back in my undergrad days, I purchased a reading journal. Specifically, “A Reader’s Memory Book” by Donna Canuel and Richard Pawsey, a spiral-bound volume with artwork of books on shelves on the cover.
In the last 20 or so years, I have never written in this journal, but I still have it.
You see, I bought it not for tracking my reading, but because it contains a “What Kind of Reader Are You” quiz that I found hilarious and delightful. It consists of 15 multiple-choice questions about a person’s “particular reading habits and preferences,” such as whether you read more for escape or information, or how organized your reading is.
One of my favorite questions is, “Which of the following best describes your reading schedule?” Answer options include:
A) I read whenever I can find a little quiet time.
B) I read daily to keep informed.
C) “No, supper’s not ready, but you won’t believe what happened in Chapter 3.”
D) I make reading a part of my daily schedule and I have set times for reading.
In the years since I first bought the journal, I have administered this quiz to family, friends, book groups and, most recently, my 13-year-old nephew. (For the record, I am 100 percent “C.” He also opted for “C.”)
According to an explanation in the journal outlining a breakdown of scores, people whose answers are a strong mix of letters are best described as “a reader for all reasons: Like most people, your reading habits vary according to your needs and your mood of the moment. … What is so great about reading is that we can.”
That encapsulates so much of how I feel about reading. The joy of a new book by a favorite author; a newly discovered series; enthusing about recent reads with a friend; the stories where you’re so caught up in the narrative you don’t realize you’re holding your breath; and that one, particularly special book that hits you in the feels.
Which, of course, brings me to the point of this column: Celebrating reading!
As I hope many of you already know, Yakima Valley Libraries’ annual Winter Reading Challenge for adults is currently underway. We’re just about halfway through the Challenge (which wraps up March 31), but you can still pick up a book bingo game card at any of our library branches or go to www.yvl.org/winter to print one from our website.
You can think of the Winter Reading Challenge as a book-themed game of bingo, where each square on your game card contains different reading (or library-related) categories, such as reading a book that “revolves around a holiday” or one “picked by a book club.” This year, we’ve added a couple of new activity squares, such as watching a documentary and asking about a YVL online resource.
Your goal is to read or listen to books that match the category or activity in a specific square, while strategically working your way toward a bingo — meaning five filled-in squares in a row.
With each bingo you complete, you’ll earn an entry into our raffle for a variety of prizes. Just make sure you’ve get your game card turned in to a community library (or entered online) by March 31 to be eligible for the prize drawings.
For all the details and a list of prizes, go to www.yvl.org/winter.
Enjoy your reading!
• Julie Graham is assistant collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write an occasional column for Explore. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
