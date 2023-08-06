According to Anna Post — the great-great-granddaughter of the early 20th century maven of good manners, Emily Post — there are more than a few “rules” of etiquette that govern when and why to send a thank you card.
For example, if the recipient of a gift is unable to thank the gift-giver in person, it’s pretty much a given that the giftee should send a sincere note of thanks, acknowledging the gifter’s kindness.
Similarly, if a guest attends a party where it is clear that the host(ess) put in a great deal of time, effort and planning, Post-ian etiquette dictates that, even if the guest verbally thanks the host, a well-mannered partygoer will also follow up with a thank you card soon after the festivities have concluded.
Interestingly, I wasn’t able to find a ton of guidance about when, or if, a party host should ever send a “thank you for coming” note to his or her guests. Granted, I didn’t exactly do a deep dive into the science of social graces, but it does bring me (finally) to the point of this column: namely, to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to each and every one of you who have so enthusiastically reengaged with the library during this year’s Summer Reading Program.
I won’t proselytize (yet again) about the irrefutable benefits of encouraging young people to continue reading and learning during their summer school break, but I will admit I couldn’t be happier about the 2,000-plus participants who signed up to take on the library’s 2023 Summer Reading challenge.
While we, of course, want to ensure that our library services and activities are educational and informational, there are also few things better than good, old-fashioned fun — and we’ve had a ton of that this summer!
Hopefully, you and your littles got to experience the spark of curiosity at one of the Electrifying Science shows presented by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry; or maybe you laughed until your sides hurt during a JuggleMania show, featuring Stunt Eddy, the daredevil teddy bear. At the very least, I’m hoping you made it to a Lego-building workshop, an origami class, a puzzle race, a magic show, or the free admission day we co-hosted at Yakima Valley Museum in July.
It might sound like I’m tooting my (and the library’s) own horn here, but the truth is that I’m just so happy to know that the hundreds and hundreds of you we’ve hosted in libraries and venues across this lovely Valley all summer clearly view YVL not as just a static resource, but as the vibrant community hub we so strive to be.
Without you, we couldn’t do what we do — so, again, thank you for allowing the library, and the Summer Reading Program, to be part of your and your families’ educational and recreational enrichment.
I’d also like to extend gratitude to the organizations and entities that helped make this year’s summer events a reality, by providing venues, volunteers and/or programs, including: the Yakima Valley Museum, the cities of Wapato and Moxee, the Selah Civic Center, and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
Lastly, before I wrap up, a quick update: We’ve extended the official end date of the Summer Reading Program through Aug. 12, so participants have a bit more time to read, earn rewards and get entered into the end-of-summer raffle. Reminder: We’re raffling off more than 100 prize bags for ages 4-11, while participants ages 12-18 could be in the running to win one of three solar-powered robotics kits.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, visit www.yvl.org/summer, or go to www.yvl.org/locations to find a community library near you.
• Krystal Corbray is programming librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write an occasional column for Explore. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
