We are about 10 weeks into the new year, and how many of us are still keeping up on our New Year’s resolutions? According to some new research, about less than half of us are. It’s OK, though, I get it. Change is hard. I still struggle with knowing what to make for dinner every night, and yet it’s not something new.
Another not-so-new thing is the reading app called Libby by OverDrive. As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphones and tablets, they’re discovering one of the best resources is still their local public library. Yakima County residents can access a wide selection of popular digital e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines — all for free from Yakima Valley Libraries. This locally selected collection offers bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject including mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Now, I know what some of you are going to say: “Madison, I don’t like Libby. I’m used to using OverDrive. I don’t have the patience to learn this new app.” Well, my friend, I’m sorry to say, but come April, the OverDrive app will no longer exist. It will be a goner, finished, toast, much like our New Year’s resolutions. We’ve got you covered, though.
Whether you have already accessed our library’s digital collection through the OverDrive app or would like to get started borrowing e-books and audiobooks for the first time, come learn how to use the free Libby app at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, or 2 p.m. March 29, both at the West Valley branch library.
In these sessions, we will get you up to speed on everything you need to know to get started with Libby, including:
• Finding our library and signing in.
• Navigating the app.
• Browsing and searching for titles.
• Borrowing titles and placing hold.
- Managing notifications.
This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
We will also cover all of the differences between the OverDrive and Libby apps for anyone who still needs to make the switch before the OverDrive app is discontinued forever (ever ever ever … echo echo echo).
So, please join us at one of the sessions and do some changing this year that you can actually stick with. And on that note, anyone have any cookbook recommendations I should download? Thanks!
To download the Libby app and get more information, go to https://yvl.overdrive.com.
• Madison Gailus is assistant zone manager at Yakima Valley Libraries. Library staffers write occasional columns for Explore. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
