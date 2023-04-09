Several years ago, the book group my mother had recently joined read “Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer. Several members invited their children who had read the book to attend, and this ended up including me and some of my sisters. I recall a spirited discussion about our various impressions of the 2005 teen novel. And thus, somehow, I joined my first book group. I’ve looked forward to those regular meetings — friendly faces, yummy food, talking about books — ever since.
One of the things I most appreciate about book groups is you get to read books that you haven’t heard about before, books that perhaps didn’t sound immediately interesting or are outside of your usual reading tastes. Or, maybe they are just books you keep intending to read and are now accountable to do so. (Looking at you, Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Team of Rivals.” It was amazing.) Because of various book groups, I’ve read “Starvation Heights” by Gregg Olsen, “In the Time of the Butterflies” by Julia Alvarez, “Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey and “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo, to name a few that have lingered in my mind.
And of course, one of the other fun (and inevitable) things that happens when you get a group of readers together is everyone shares other books they’re reading. My “to-read” list will never end — you probably know that feeling yourself! One February we decided to each talk about a favorite romance novel instead of having a group read. For April/Poetry Month, we often bring poems to share.
Another group I’m in started out focusing on teen books. Every January we wait to hear which titles win the various literature awards from the American Library Association. If we haven’t already read the top teen prize winners, we eagerly slot them into our spring lineup.
I know some groups organize their reading list for the entire year all at once. The groups I’m in generally tend to plan for a few months at a time. Others may choose their books just a month or so ahead.
If you’re in a book group or have one in the works, Yakima Valley Libraries has something cool just for you: ready-made book club sets. You can choose from about 200 titles and then reserve a set of eight copies of the book, packed in a zippered tote with an extended checkout period.
Some of the most popular book kits include “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, “The Orchardist” by Amanda Coplin, “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, and “Ordinary Grace” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. A few titles we’ve recently added to the collection are “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Spirit Run” by Noé Álvarez, “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, “The Enchanted April” by Elizabeth Von Armin, “The Mothers” by Brit Bennet, and “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
For more information, visit the Book Clubs and Reader Resources page on YVL’s website (www.yvl.org/services/more) or stop by your local community library.
I wish your book group engaging reading and discussions! Now please excuse me — I have a book to finish before our next meeting. …
• Julie Graham is assistant collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write an occasional column for Explore. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
