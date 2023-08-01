Animal expert and YouTube star Corbin Maxey will brings his world of reptiles to the Valley Mall for a free show on Wednesday.
Maxey’s appearance is the last installment of this summer’s Valley Mall Kids Club. It will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap. The show is free but seats are limited.
Maxey’s shows include fun facts, up-close encounters and photo opportunities. His family of animals includes an iguana, lizards, snakes, turtles and more.
Maxey and his animals have made appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Good Morning America.”
Maxey is the founder of nonprofit organization, Cyprus Hill Animal Rescue. Maxey takes care of more than 30 exotic, rescued animals through donations, sales of merchandise and a portion of proceeds from his booked shows.
