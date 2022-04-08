Noche de Agave tequila tasting and dinner returns April 23, 2022.
The Yakima-Morelia sister city association’s annual event features entertainment, a traditional Michoacán dinner and tequila and mezcal tasting.
Noche de Agave run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Yakima Valley College Conference Center, South 16th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
The Yakima-Morelia sister city association‘s yearly event has been canceled and rescheduled because of COVID-19 the last two years.
Tickets start at $75 and include a dinner paired with three types of tequila, entertainment and a silent auction.
The Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association is a nonprofit organization promoting mutual understanding and the sharing of cultural diversity by encouraging interaction in social, cultural, artistic, economic, and educational areas, according to the Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association website.
For more information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/nochedeagave.
