A good way to get people talking about your band is to create a name that is tricky to pronounce. Like Cockaphonix.
Or bring a 100-year-old upright grand piano to each of your shows. Or play the zaniest, most indescribable music.
In 2017, Raymond Malstead was playing his piano while living in Daniel Koenig’s house. Malstead thought the stuff he was writing and playing wouldn’t work well with drums, but Koenig jumped in and Cockaphonix was formed.
The band became a trio in 2020 when Chris Nobbs joined with his superbone trombone. Ramiro Espino (trumpet) and Nathan McCartney (tuba) rounded out the horn section in fall of 2021.
Cockaphonix is a Yakima band, but members live all over the state. Malstead drives from Wenatchee to Yakima for band rehearsal. McCartney hauls his tuba all the way from Whidbey Island.
“There was a drummer that I worked with before, he just came up to me and said, ‘You know, you guys sound like deranged saloon music.’ Well, with horns, I’ve added to that and it’s deranged carnival saloon. Carnival-style, circus,” said Malstead, describing Cockaphonix’s sound.
Like a cog in a wheel, each member creates his own sound to make the wheel turn. But this cog is missing a few teeth and it still works.
“We’re a cacophony of sight and sound,” said Nobbs.
The sound may be hard to describe, but it’s even harder to not take your eyes off the band while they perform.
Espino sways while he plays trumpet, and between parts he prowls between his bandmates. Nobbs easily stands above everyone, a lengthy man with a lengthy instrument, his trombone an extension of his body.
Koenig’s hair bounces in tempo with the song being played. Malstead turns away from his piano and playfully leers at the audience. He hoots and howls vocals while exposed strings and hammers dance atop his piano.
The music and stage presence are captivating enough to keep an audience enthralled — but the band also plays in costumes and face paint.
Nobbs is known to wear all black with a skeleton design on his clothes and his face painted like a skull. Espino saunters around the stage wearing different headpieces, including devil bunny ears.
Malstead dons eccentric clothing and face paint that never appears the same yet is still recognizable as a part of Rayko, his alter ego.
“There’s this transition that you go through to become a performer and, you know, the different phases or whatever. I used to have performance anxiety. But then when I started painting the face, it sort of got me into that place I needed to be and it helped with the performance anxiety,” Malstead said.
Each member has his stage alter ego. Koenig is Holiday Dan, Espino is Ramses, Nobbs is Tom Bone and McCartney is Tubano.
During two years of limited-to-no social events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cockaphonix played some private and outdoor shows. They had their first horn player on board, and it was just practice, practice, practice, Malstead said.
Cockaphonix recorded an album in 2020 at Tacoma’s Shindig Records. After Nobbs joined, the band added his horn to the recording. The album will be out soon.
As COVID-19 precautions waned, Cockaphonix hit the road, performing home shows and away. They are booked through August.
“We only played shows that we were invited to play up until very recently. So we just started getting invites, ‘Come play here, come play there.’ Man, every show we go and play, we leave there with like two more offers. It just kind of cascaded into ‘Oh s---! We’re busy every weekend,’” Koenig said.
“It’s easy to do a lot of shows, but it’s not easy to do a lot of good shows,” said Malstead.
Cockaphonix released its first music video for “Holiday Ska” in September. It was shot in Parker and features the Wreckless Freeks, a circus sideshow troupe. Pianos were set ablaze and demolished with sledgehammers.
Pianos ablaze — it’s a fitting image for Cockaphonix.
