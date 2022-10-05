Did you survive the fair?
I did, barely. The carnival rides did a number on my balance, sense of youthfulness (I am not youthful!) and achy back. It was worth it, though, because the rewards were corn dogs and elephant ears.
The fair has come and gone but there’s still plenty to do this weekend. These picks offer a chance to gather with community members, celebrate art and artists and even get down to Grandview.
(Last week, Weekender Picks listed First Friday as an event to highlight. I was a week early, but I’m going to chalk it up as an early, friendly reminder for this week.)
First Friday Downtown Yakima
Shops in downtown Yakima have plenty to offer on First Friday. Check out these suggestions:
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave., Suite 103, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Spend $40 in the store and receive a free 2-ounce fragrance oil. Restrictions apply.
• SEWN, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2, 4-7 p.m. Use space and receive help with ongoing projects. Bring your own machine or rent one. It’s a free class, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/YH-Rsewnoctfirstfriday.
• Station 1889, 27 N. Front St., Suite 101, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Half off appetizers.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St., noon to 8 p.m. Piercing specials and inventory specials.
• Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave., Suite 180, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wine tasting.
• Single Hill Brewing Co., 102 N. Naches Ave., 6-8 p.m. Pop-up art by Kristen Michael.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St., 1-9 p.m. Kimo Muraki performs at 7 p.m. Local artist Becky Wiseman’s art is on display in the tasting room art gallery.
• Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way. Family fun rock painting for tic-tac-toe.
• Sports Center of Yakima, 214 E. Yakima Ave., 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. DJ Big Cents.
• Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St., 6 p.m. Drag Me Out to the Arts, galley opening for Madeline Alviso Ramirez’s “Homegirls and Hoop Dreams.”
Downtown Grandview Nights
Spend Friday night in downtown Grandview from 5-9 p.m. at a block party on West Second Street from Division Street to Avenue A.
The community event will feature DJ and live music, entertainment, vendors and food, and downtown shops will be open for shopping.
The entire family can also enjoy activities and games with Jubilant Jumpers.
Sweet Snack Attack, Calico Kisses, Heavenly Smoked BBQ Co., Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz, Javi’s Chicken and Churros, The Happy Watermelon and J’s Sweet Shack will be selling food.
Country Flea Market
Friday and Saturday are your last chances this year for flea market shopping with No Rhyme or Reason.
The free event is from 10 a.m-5 p.m. both days at Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way in Grandview.
The fairgrounds will feature around 100 vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest selling antiques, second-hand clothing and goods, and arts and crafts. There will also be food, drinks and treats.
Chalk Art Festival
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, you can join others in downtown Yakima for the annual Chalk Art Festival at Performance Park at Staff Sgt. Pendelton Way and South Second Street. The event is free to the public.
Skilled artists will be creating chalk art based on the theme “Legends and Mythology,” competing for the People’s Choice award and Judge’s Selection.
There will be free chalk for the community to make their own art as well as live music, food and art vendors, cornhole and a selfie station.
Downtown Yakima Farmers Market
All good things must come to an end, and that includes the seasonal downtown Yakima Farmers Market on South Third Street in front of The Capitol Theatre. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, the final day of this year’s season.
Produce will be available from local fields and farmers, and there will be specialty food products, arts and craft vendors, baked goods, gifts and food for sale.
Gin Mill Preacher will perform roots, rock and Americana from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
