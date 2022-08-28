Art enthusiasts can meet 31 local artists this Labor Day weekend during tours of several working studios.
People can view the creative process and purchase art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday-Sunday and 10 a.m. to noon next Monday at one or more of eight studios in the Yakima area, according to information from organizers.
Painters, sculptors, ceramic artists and jewelers are just some of the artists joining the event this year.
A $10 ticket is good for all three days and to every participating studio. Tickets can be purchased from the following places:
• Stems, in the Hilton Hotel #180, 399 E. Yakima Ave., 509-452-8800
• The Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-574-4875
• Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St., 509-823-4018
• Caffe’ 11th Avenue, 1003 W. Yakima Ave., 509-426-2808
• Shopkeeper, 3105 Summitview Ave., 509-452-6646
• Oak Hollow Custom Framing and Gallery, 601 N. First St., 509-965-9256.
Also, Visitors to Artebella Gallery, 2103 W. Yakima Ave., can participate in a mini-art class, learning how to draw and beginning sculpture, taught by artist Pamela Searcy.
For more information, including participating artists’ statements and the studio tour map, visit www.artebellagallery.com or call Searcy at 206-915-4663.
