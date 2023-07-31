The temperature was 92 degrees around 6:15 p.m. on July 19, but that didn’t stop around 200 people from gathering on the lawn behind Englewood Christian Church in Yakima.
Lawn chairs and blankets in hand, they came to be entertained by their neighbors.
Most weeks during the summer, the Yakima Valley Community Band performs live, free music outdoors.
“This is a group of community members that live in and around the Yakima Valley,” said band director Joshua Parrill. “It’s for people who wanted to continue playing their instrument and continue making music past the typical high school or college level. Nobody in here is necessarily a professional musician. We’ve had professional musicians come through, but everybody’s just a community member.”
Parrill started in the Yakima Valley Community Band as a musician and became assistant director in 2018, moving up to director a year later.
The Yakima Valley Community Band started in 1919. The nonprofit organization plays shows year-round and is known for its “Concerts in the Park” summer series.
Band members range from junior high school students up to retirees, including members of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, music educators and amateur musicians.
“They’re your typical teacher, doctor or psychologist, lab worker at a laboratory somewhere,” Parrill said. “I mean, just all kinds of typical jobs, and they love making music as a hobby. We have a pretty wide age range of people in the band.
“We have married couples, some who are dating. Just this summer, a couple of moms brought their daughters to come play.”
There isn’t much required of anyone interested in joining the community band. Musicians should be able to read and play music and perform with a degree of accuracy.
There are between 50 and 60 band members and more are joining all the time. The time commitment consists of attending rehearsals for two hours once a week in the off-season and two hours twice a week when the band is busier.
Band members are expected to attend as many concerts as possible, but life happens and missing a rehearsal or concert is understandable, Parrill said: “We have a really wide range of experiences and just a lot of different personalities, and they all come together to make some great music.”
The Yakima Valley Community Band is very much a community-focused group.
“When my husband and I moved over here, we didn’t know anybody,” said band member Janet Roberts. “And actually, that’s one of the reasons we chose the Yakima area — the real strong presence of community music. We just love to play with other people and make music together, and it’s just a great experience to play with people.”
Roberts moved to Yakima in 2020. She and her husband joined the band to continue pursuing their love of playing music and to meet new friends.
“It’s community-focused, both in terms of providing our members opportunity to play together, but also because we really enjoy giving free concerts to the community. They’re all free so it’s kind of a nice way to serve the community,” Roberts said.
As the crowd gathered July 19, band members wandered onto the lawn with their own chairs as well. If it weren’t for their blue polo shirts, black slacks and instrument cases in hand, it would be hard to tell if they were there to play or watch.
“During the summer, we trend toward more what we call pops music or more. So, we do more movie themes, Broadway medleys, patriotic concert marches, pieces that aren’t necessarily the big heavy concert band pieces,” Parrill said.
“We like to do things that are about three to four minutes and pieces that people will recognize.”
Outdoor summer concerts are about an hour long and the band plays around 10 pieces. The evening begins with an exciting piece and Parrill welcomes the crowd and thanks them for coming. They then play the national anthem. A band member presents the flag before hustling back to their instrument.
The evening ends with a salute to the armed forces with a medley of each branch’s military song. Parrill askes military members and veterans to stand when they hear their branch’s song. There is also performance of “America the Beautiful.”
“It is crazy how many people show up. The word’s out — this is place to be on Wednesday nights. Not to sound clichéd, but the audience is really all ages,” Parrill said.
“People will bring their little kids. We have every age from little kid to young at heart. It’s amazing, so I keep that in mind when programming. I try to get things from multiple eras of music.”
