Sure, Yakima produces apples, hops, wines and many other items for consumption.
But this list is going to feed your mind.
Here at Explore, we have gathered a small list of recently released books by authors local to the Yakima Valley as well as one that takes place in 1900s Yakima Valley.
All the books are available on major websites, but if you want to support small, local businesses, check out Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., where they can help with special orders. You can visit in person, email orders@inklingsbookshop.com or call 509-965-5830 for ordering assistance. They ask that you give as much information as possible, such as title, author and if you’d like a hardcover or a paperback.
If you want to find books by local authors but are unsure of who they are, Inklings Bookshop has shelves dedicated to local and Pacific Northwest authors in the different book sections.
Encore Books, 415 W Walnut St., has a special section of authors from the Yakima Valley. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 509-457-4660 with questions.
Churchill’s Booklovers' Haunt, 125 S. Second St., also has a section dedicated to authors in the Pacific Northwest. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and can be reached at 509-453-8207.
Some books to check out:
‘Criminal Prosecutor: The Return to Yakima’
Author: Victor Kusske.
Yakima connection: Kusske is a former patrol officer, traffic investigator and detective with the Yakima Police Department and still resides in Yakima.
Description: “The Return to Yakima” is the final book in a trilogy. Events at the Mexican border create drastic change in handling drugs and violence spread by cartels in the Western Hemisphere. The change could bring security across the entire United States, but also bring great risk to Yakima law enforcement authorities and citizens.
Kusske’s fictional books are based on real events, which makes for fascinating reading. especially for those who remember the city’s very different downtown scene in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.
Where to get it and cost: Available on Amazon for $19.95 in paperback on $9.99 on Kindle.
‘Harvesting Justice with Farm Workers’
Author: Roger Yockey.
Yakima connection: Yockey has lived in Yakima for six years.
Description: Events and activities about Yakima Valley farmworkers are discussed in this book, including the 2020 strikes in fruit warehouses in Yakima, Naches and Selah, La Casa Hogar and the work by Yakima Catholic Diocese benefiting farm workers.
Where to get it and cost: Available on Amazon for $18.99 in paperback and $8 on Kindle; Barnes and Noble charges the same for paperback and its eBook system.
‘Love and Latrines in the Land of Spiderweb Lace’
Author: Mary Lou Shefsky.
Yakima connection: Shefsky has been a Yakima resident since 1989.
Description: Mary Lou Shefsky’s memoir is about her time spent in Paraguay as a Peace Corps volunteer in the mid-1970s. Her memoir received the 2022 Award for Best Peace Corps Memoir by the National Peace Corps Association.
Where to get it and cost: Available on Amazon for $31.87 in paperback and $9.99 on Kindle. (Shefsky is donating her royalties to nonprofit organizations.)
‘Our Little Cook Stove: Beatrice Remembers’
Author: Beatrice Katsaros and Kristina Katsaros.
Yakima connection: Fictional main character lives in the Yakima Valley.
Description: Beatrice lives on a farm in the Yakima Valley with her family. There is a black cook stove in their home, and Beatrice finds comfort in the daily routines surrounding the stove. Games are incorporated in the book, teaching readers about native plants and animals.
Where to get it and cost: Available on Amazon for $16.95 in paperback.
‘Different Drummer: A Cardiologist’s Memoir of Imperfect Heroes and Care for the Heart’
Author: Douglas Andrew Morrison.
Yakima connection: Morrison and the cover artist, Laura Siebol, live in Yakima.
Description: Follow the interventional cardiology career ups and downs of Douglas Morrison in this memoir. Morrison writes about patients and practices as well as the psychiatric care he personally utilized.
Where to get it and cost: Available on Amazon for $39.99 in hardcover and $4.99 on Kindle; Barnes and Noble for $30.99 in paperback, $39.99 in hardcover and $4.99 on eBook.
‘Mystery of the Invisible Armor’ (‘Coastal Kids Chronicles’)
Author: Ronna Garcia.
Yakima connection: Garcia lives in Selah.
Description: “Mystery of the Invisible Armor” is a fictional mystery book for middle-school kids ages 7-12 that is based on Ephesians 6:10-18 and Psalm 34 from the Bible. It’s the second book in the Coastal Kids Chronicles. “Mystery of the Hidden Stones” is the first book and Garcia is writing a third.
Where to get it and cost: Available on Amazon for $9.99 in paperback and for free on Kindle Unlimited.
