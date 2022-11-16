What is the value of toiling in obscurity?
I’m reflecting on two performance experiences in the past week. First was a solo with an orchestra on the East Coast. For three months, I worked with determined focus to get the music ready. Virtuosic elements required me to develop new problem-solving skills, so my body could move with dexterity. But I also needed to confront a deeper layer of work.
We carry beliefs about our traits, gifts and limitations, adopted unconsciously through experience. Imagination is key in this self-creation; we can only do what we conceive as possible. In my exploration of virtuosity, I came up against the belief that I didn’t have potential for certain kinds of musical technical prowess. So I started practicing changing that belief system.
The culmination of this practice process was a performance where I felt secure, relaxed and happy. I felt strong but also at ease. A deep sense of satisfaction and joy blossomed as I played the music.
That performance happened far from home. When I returned to my life and community the next week, it felt like it might not have happened, with no one but myself to share the memory. So I plunged into practicing for the next Yakima Symphony concert.
There is one page of Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra that is a swirl of cascading notes for the string section. We all pour hours into working it out in the practice room. But once onstage with the full orchestra, that swirl is mostly an effect, and all those individual notes don’t penetrate the music; instead, they create an overall texture and atmosphere. Another experience of intricate labor that is mostly hidden.
This morning I walked my dog Molly, and thought about these lonesome efforts. Am I making good use of life with the reclusive hours I spend on this work? Then I thought about how much satisfaction I get from walking Molly every morning; no one applauds us, we’re just enjoying the early solitude as we trace a path across the land.
Grace is found in this quiet work of everyday life.
