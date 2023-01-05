Roots and Vines, the music festival on historic North Front Street in Yakima, has strummed its last banjo string.
The Downtown Association of Yakima said the festival will not return in 2023. The one-day event featured bluegrass and Americana bands, local food vendors and the craft beverage industry.
Roots and Vines changed from a fundraiser to a money loser because of declining attendance, rising costs in a tight economy and competition with other one-day festivals, said Andrew Holt, Downtown Association of Yakima executive director.
“We had around 500 people there last year," Holt said in an interview. "It was very difficult decision for our board. Its goal is to bring people downtown and to create a good community event. But when you only have 500 people there and you need at least 1,200 people to break even, you just can't continue to put it on. You have to make a decision.
“It takes a tremendous amount of effort to put these events on. If you're losing money, you just can't continue to rationalize it.”
Revenue from the festival was used for downtown revitalization efforts, daily operations at the DAY office, running the association’s website and social media and putting on other events like their monthly breakfast meetings and Downtown Summer Nights.
Holt said the time and planning of Roots and Vines will be used to improve the other events put on Downtown Association of Yakima.
The festival started on North Front Street in 2015 and was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peak attendance was in 2017 when more than 2,500 people attended Roots and Vines and from there numbers dropped to 2,100, 1,500 and 500.
"Seeing all the people was just a real fulfilling experience to see that many people downtown, listening to really good music. The bluegrass music was really quite phenomenal and everyone just having such a great time," Holt said.
"Roots and Vines played a vital role in our efforts to revitalize downtown," he said. "It hit its apex in 2017. I think its role is finished and it's really sad. It's always a difficult decision, but we'll always have fond memories of it."
Roots and Vines isn't the only local music festival to end operations. The Yakima Folklife Festival also will not return in 2023, after its board decided to disband last year. The folklife association started in 1983 and the festival took place in Franklin Park and Yakima bars and restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.