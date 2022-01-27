Faran Sohappy remembers walking through a hospital empty of people, its walls and edges blurred by a kind of haze. But he’s not sure if it was a dream, or if he was dying.
He came so close to death that the memory still makes him wonder. A previous surgery on his large intestine after he was diagnosed with diverticulitis had come undone, slowly leaking intestinal contents into his abdominal cavity. Sohappy was being poisoned by his own body, and when it was discovered, emergency surgery was necessary. He spent more than two months in the hospital recovering.
“That scared me enough to make me want to change my life,” Sohappy, 45, said from his home in Grand Coulee. “This experience humbled me right up to where I appreciate life every day. Anybody who needs help, I try to help them. I almost wasn’t here.”
His near-death experience several years ago inspired his album, “Not Looking Back,” which has been nominated for a Native American Music Award in the Best Traditional Album category. A song from that album, “Hot Dogs and Frybread Too,” has also been nominated in the Best Pow Wow / Drum Songs Recording category. And Sohappy has a third nomination in the Best Honor and Tribute Song category, for his song “For Grams & Gramps.”
A citizen of the Yakama Nation, Sohappy is among several musicians from the Pacific Northwest who have been nominated for Native American Music Awards, also known as the NAMAs or Nammys. All Native musicians and singers can enter their work. Members of the Native American Music Awards & Association advisory board then listen to every track and watch every video before they vote to create the list for public voting.
The 2022 nominees were announced last week and the ballot is available at www.nativeamericanmusicawards.com/official-2022-voting-ballot. Voting ends March 31.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers plan a virtual awards program in the spring, but a date has not been set. More information will be coming on the Native American Music Awards website and Facebook page.
Other nominees
The 2022 nominations are Sohappy’s first as an independent artist. He was nominated in 2019 for his work as a sound engineer on ”Nature’s Walk” by Joan Hammel. Sohappy’s uncle, Tim Brooks of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville, played the flute on that song and was also nominated.
November 2019 was the most recent Native American Music Awards show. The 2022 ballot features music and videos from the past two years.
Other 2022 nominees with connections to Central Washington and tribes in Oregon and Montana include the White Swan-based Black Lodge Singers of the Blackfeet Nation, who like Sohappy are nominated in the Best Pow Wow / Drum Songs Recording category for “My Relatives — Nikso’Kowaiks.”
Also nominated in that category is Charles Joseph Woods III, of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, for “Honest To You.” He is also nominated for Best Traditional Recording.
Other nominees in the Best Pow Wow / Drum Songs Recording category are the Mandaree Singers; Fawn Wood, who is Cree and Salish; and Young Spirit.
“Black Lodge is world-famous. Everybody knows Black Lodge,” Sohappy said. “Young Spirit is one of the best drum groups out there, and Fawn Wood is one of the best singers.
“These are world-class singers that I’m going toe-to-toe with. ... It’s very nerve-wracking.”
The Black Lodge Singers are also nominated for Duo or Group of the Year. Black Lodge has been nominated for a Grammy eight times, most recently for “My Relatives — Nikso’Kowaiks.” Years ago they collaborated on “Ancestral Voices,” an album by Native flutist R. Carlos Nakai and stringed-instrument builder and performer William Eaton that was also nominated for a Grammy.
Blue Flamez and YL of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are nominated for Best New or Debut Duo or Group; Blue Flamez is nominated for Best Pop Recording and Best Rap Hip Hop Recording. And Blue Flamez X Kaos are nominated for Best R&B Recording, as is Bigg B of Warm Springs. Kalliah and BlackWater of Warm Springs are nominated in the Best Single Recording category.
For videos, Blue Flamez is nominated for Best Animation in a Music Video and Best Rap Hip Hop Video.
Scott Kalama of Blue Flamez has performed at Tribal Funktion, a music event in Wapato featuring hip-hop, rap, comedy, spoken word and rock by Native and Latinx musicians. The annual showcase presented by Leon Thompson’s Tribal Vibe Productions has been on hold due to the pandemic.
Thompson, who is Yakama and Nez Perce, has also been involved with the Native American Music Awards almost every year, and has presented awards in hip-hop, R&B and powwow. A former professional fancy dancer, he’s also choreographed performances set to contemporary music at the awards.
Importance of family
Sohappy is the son of Alexander and Tina Paul, also of Grand Coulee. His biological parents gave him up at a young age to be adopted and raised by the Pauls, he said. He has been his parents’ care provider off and on for at least 10 years.
He is the oldest of five siblings. One of Sohappy’s three sisters, Leanna Longee, lives in Wapato. He travels to visit her when he can, but this winter has proved especially challenging.
Growing up, Sohappy spent several years in Alaska; his father is Yup’ik. After the family moved back to Washington, Sohappy graduated from Lake Roosevelt High School and attended Wenatchee Valley Community College for an associate degree. He was in a serious car accident and didn’t drive for a while, then worked a variety of jobs before attending Spokane Falls Community College for an IT degree.
He also traveled a lot with White Hawk Northwest, a drum group. Members hosted powwows and attended the Gathering of Nations in 2008 and 2009.
“That was a big deal. We traveled to many different places for powwows in the Northwest and up in Canada as well, but I think the Gathering of Nations was the biggest,” Sohappy said. “The best drummers (and) singers go there to compete.”
At one point both parents were facing serious health issues. His mom was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment in Spokane, and his dad suffered a severe stroke and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Sohappy said. His sisters went to Seattle to be with their dad and Sohappy and his brother were in Spokane to support their mom, he said.
Sohappy wrote a song, “For Mom and Dad,” that he sings in his father’s language. He dedicated it to them last year, for their 49th anniversary. Along with his sister in Wapato, he has two sisters who live in Grand Coulee, and a brother in Okanogan. All are planning a big family gathering in Oregon in April, when the Pauls will celebrate their 50th anniversary.
“This is going to be one of the rarest situations, all under one roof together with my mom and dad,” Sohappy said. “I’m the oldest out of all of them. I stressed the importance of this family trip. This could be the only time all of us will be with our mom and dad like this.
“They’re older. With everything going on in the world, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Like “For Mom and Dad,” his songs have stories. He wrote “Dedication Song” for a cousin who died in June. They were as close as brothers, Sohappy said.
“I composed this song as I was home getting ready for his wake service. Driving from Grand Coulee to Nespelem, this song came to me,” Sohappy said. “I presented to my aunt in memory of my late cousin. It was recorded in a way ... I can’t rerecord it again. ... You can hear the emotion in my voice.”
Singer, songwriter, sound engineer
Sohappy has always been into music because he’s a singer, but he’s also an audio engineer. He first encountered studio production while he was working toward his IT degree.
While working part-time at the Nespelem community center on the Colville Reservation, Sohappy organized a studio in the center. Though he does much of his work at home — “with today’s technology, anybody can have a studio,” Sohappy said — he also works with other artists in the studio at the community center.
Among the artists he works with is Kori Thornton, whose song “Straight Up” is nominated in the Best Single Recording category. The song was recorded in his studio and Sohappy also mixed it. The song was mastered by Sage Audio of Brentwood, Tenn., and released on Sohappy’s independent record label, Music & Beyond Records.
“She didn’t even want to put it into the Nammys. She told me it was too basic, too plain. I told her less is more. It’s such a strong message. When you hear the lyrics, you’ll know what she’s saying in the song. This was kind of a challenging thing to mix” because it’s acoustic, just Thornton’s voice and a guitar, Sohappy said.
The Music & Beyond Records playlist is available on YouTube. Sohappy is eager to welcome more rising stars to his label. “I’m trying to build a brand,” he said.
Sohappy looks forward to working with more musical artists. He tries to stay positive and “stay away from the negative stuff that happens in this world,” he said.
The traumatic health issues he’s had gave him a new lease on life, he added. “My grandpa used to say we’re all here for a reason and we all have a job to do,” Sohappy said.
“I’m living my life to the fullest.”
