A cacophony filled the spacious band room at West Valley High School as dozens of students tuned their instruments and prepared for class on a Thursday afternoon.

Over the next hour, the students listened to band director Tyler Jones, and felt comfortable joking with him. After the final bell, many of them stuck around to jam and talk with friends.

Jones and his students describe a real sense of community among the band kids. Senior Zoya Nazer said that most of her friends are involved in the music program.

“So many hours are spent together and forming these bonds and inseparable friendships,” she said.

Band helped her through tough times and without it, her high school experience would not have been the same, she said.

But music and arts programs cost money. Many Yakima Valley school districts cover the cost of extracurriculars with funds from local tax levies.

West Valley is one of six local schools seeking a replacement educational programs and operations levy in the Feb. 8 special election.

Funding the arts

West Valley School District Superintendent Peter Finch said the local levy funds all district extracurricular activities, including athletics and some arts programs. State funds go toward daily curriculum classes.

In West Valley, local funds make up about 11% of the budget, Finch said. When voters pass a levy, districts receive additional funds from the state, known as local effort assistance.

The levy raises more than $6 million a year in West Valley, and the state contributes an additional $2.5 million in local effort assistance, Finch said.

Grandview, Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wapato and Zillah school districts are also seeking replacement levies in this special election.

Replacement levies are not new taxes, Finch and other school officials have said. These levies replace the expiring ones that voters passed in previous elections.

Districts use levy money to fund extracurricular costs, like equipment, uniforms and travel, Finch said. Levy money is also often used to pay additional staff and keep school technology up to date. Districts can also ask voters to pass bonds, which are used for building and construction costs.

Research shows that students who are involved in extracurricular activities perform better in school, Finch said.

Jones said the programs are vital, even with the cost.

“What is the cost of kids’ mental well-being? What does that cost?” he said.

Artistic impacts

Students involved in arts programs at West Valley said the activities have changed their lives.

Musical director Brandon Lamb said the students he rehearses with five days a week seem more apprehensive this year compared to years past. He thinks this is partly due to their time away early in the pandemic, when arts classes and productions were put on hold.

“Coming back out into society for a lot of these kids is already intense, but then you add the thought of being in front of people,” Lamb said.

Since beginning rehearsals for “Matilda the Musical,” Lamb said the students, who range from grades six through 12, have come out of their shells and spend more time interacting with one another.

Sophomore Desiree Quenzer has been involved with West Valley productions for years. This year she took on the responsibility of stage manager for the production. She said her experience in the program grew her self-confidence.

“When I first joined the theater department, I was super, super shy,” she said. “I didn’t like public speaking. I wasn’t really interested in acting. And now I’ll talk to everyone, and I consider myself pretty outgoing.”

Eighth-grader Sophia Allen said she’s found a lot of happiness on stage.

“When I’m on the stage it just makes me feel so powerful,” she said. “It makes me feel confident. It makes me feel like me.”

Lamb said part of the reason the students form such close bonds with one another is because theater requires people to explore their emotions. That’s in a society that Lamb said encourages people to suppress their feelings.

“I think that we have that sense of familial ties in a cast because these kids are dealing with their emotions as characters, but then they realize that it’s OK to show my emotions as an actual actor, as a person,” he said.

Sixth-grader Olivia Snow will play the role of Matilda in the spring musical. A lifelong theater-lover, she has been performing since she was 5. Even though she sometimes feels pressure onstage, she said she can always find support among her castmates.

“It’s like my second family,” she said. “It’s this fun place that I get to go to and it’s a great thing that I’ve been doing.”

West Valley’s production of “Matilda the Musical” will run March 3-5.