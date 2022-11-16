The holidays are here, and events this weekend are gearing us up for them.
Want metal music to melt your face, while giving donations to local charity groups? Free alternative rock at Brews and Cues? Explore’s got you covered.
Maybe you’re ready for twinkling lights and proving to Santa you deserve to be on his nice list. The Valley Mall welcomes you and Santa to the start of the 2022 holiday season.
Yakima history
A presentation by the Yakima Valley Historical Society is set for 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave.
Jo Miles will be speaking about the history of the Yakima Valley from 1917 to the present
Anyone interested in learning about the last 105 years in the Yakima Valley is invited to join.
Santa’s arrival party
“He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice. He’s going to find out who’s naughty and nice, Santa Claus is coming to town.”
Welcome Santa from 6-8 p.m. Friday outside the main entrance of the Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap.
Santa will arrive shortly after 6 p.m., and the evening will include live performances, fireworks displays and stories.
The Christmas tree will also be lighted, signaling the start of the holiday season at the Valley Mall. Santa will be giving out the first gift of the season as well.
Photos with Santa will be available from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. Wait in line or make reservations at https://bit.ly/YH-Rsantamall.
ThanksKilling 2022
Party with metal music for charity from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Hop Capital Brewing, 2920 River Road, Suite 6.
Joint hosts Marion Drain and Hop Capital Brewing join for the second annual event, benefiting the community and bringing metal bands to Yakima.
The all-ages show is free with a $5 or more cash donation, or nonperishable food items, a fully frozen turkey, new or gently used clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, new hygiene products, shoes, winter coats and/or new toys.
Bands performing include Sleep Signals, Odyssey, Cold Hearts, Malinois and Marion Drain. Donations will be given to Rod’s House, Rotary Food Bank, The Space and Union Gospel Mission.
Quinell
No stranger to 5th Line Brewing Co., 1015 E. Lincoln Ave., Suite 106, Quinell returns to Yakima.
The singer/songwriter hails from Pasco and will be playing live music from 6-8 p.m. at the brewery.
Free live music
Check out live music at 9 p.m. Saturday at Brews and Cues, 104 S. Second St. The free show is for 21 and older.
Sinking Season out of Seattle plays alternative emo music. Their album “Therapy” was released March.
Yakima band Pastel Motel is also on the bill, performing their version of alternative music that blends rock, pop and prog rock. They’re newest album, “Confection,” was released in May.
Rounding out the lineup is Depth Charger, from the Tri-Cities.
Sempre chamber music: Pairs with Saxophone
Enjoy saxophone quintets as part of the Sempre Chamber Music 2022-23 series from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Dr. Kendra Wheeler, professor of saxophone at Central Washington University, performs for the first time as part of the Seasons Sempre Chamber Music.
Tickets cost $20; students are admitted free with ID. For tickets and more information, visit theseasonsyakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.