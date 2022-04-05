A lot of things fell off our calendars over the last couple of years, but that’s starting to change.
Dancing, for instance, is making a big comeback. It’s time to dust off your dancing shoes, find some live music or DJ cuts and get down. Where you can do that:
• Friday nights will heat up again with salsa dancing at The Seasons Gallery Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave. (use the Bistro Gallery entrance). The Yakima Salsa Dance Co. is welcoming back dancers on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
You can enjoy salsa, bachata, cumbia and more starting at 9 p.m. Bachata is a music and dance form that originated in the Dominican Republic. It’s similar to salsa but doesn’t have as many turn patterns.
Cover cost is $12, with a minimum age requirement of 18. Organizers encourage a “grown and sexy” dress code. Cocktails, craft beverages and wine are available to purchase.
• The American Honey Band, which plays country and rock, will take the stage at the Yakima Sports Center, 214 E. Yakima Ave., at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. The Sports Center will have drink specials all night.
• Purrr, 306 E. Yakima Ave., is bringing back bachata nights to its downtown Yakima establishment. A $6 cover gets you in the door for Purrr’s spring social dance from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday (ages 21 and older).
Bachata, salsa and Latin music will be pumping through the speakers. Suggested attire is springtime pastels like pink, blue, yellow and green, as well as floral print.
