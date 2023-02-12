Making it to 75 years is no easy task, especially for a community theater.
It takes passion. Years and years of passion.
The Warehouse Theatre Company was founded in Yakima in 1946-47 by Hal and Lorna Millen, Stanford graduates who had come back to Yakima and brought the theater bug with them, creating a sense of community and family.
“I can't help but think Yakima sees the Warehouse Theatre Company as its family, too,” said Sandy Jennings, Warehouse Theatre Company bookkeeper.
Grace Schefter has been an actor and director with the Warehouse Theatre Company since 1986 and says one thing remains consistent: "Show after show after show, you become part of a family. I remember the night we closed our last Christmas play, I thanked them (the cast) and I said, ‘You guys are now part of this family and you will be forever and ever.’”
The Warehouse Theatre Company welcomes anyone interested in participating in the theater, whether you’re from Yakima or a transplant.
Actor Corie Burck moved to Yakima in 2020 and sought out the Warehouse Theatre Company right away.
“You don't have to have grown up in the theater to be welcomed," Burck said. "Auditions are open. There are lots of volunteer positions, that even if you're not someone who wants to be on stage, there's something that you would love and enjoy to be out with here and you'd be very welcome. As someone who moved to this theater later in life, theater people are the best people in the entire world."
People can find their calling because of their time with the Warehouse Theatre Company, said technical director Moe Broom.
“We started a lot of careers through the Warehouse. Actors or technicians or whatever. Actors who are all over the world now. Technicians who are all over the world. They got their start here,” Broom said.
“I got my start here. There's a source for the community. Rather than hire somebody from Keokuk, Iowa, to come in and take a position, we have homegrown people who take those positions throughout the community, throughout the Northwest.”
Burck said community sustainability has kept the company going for 75 years.
“Making sure that you're facilitating education and legacy and passing that along," Burck said. "It wouldn't be sustainable if we were constantly trying to supplement from outside of the community. That's the essence of a community theater. If you want it to be sustainable. You need to make sure that these people are taken care of, appreciated for their hard work and invest in them."
Vance Jennings, the theater's executive director, spoke of community memories created in the theater.
“If this is their very first theater experience, this is the place for them," Jennings said. "All the memories they're building. This is that spot. Past president Gary Gresham said it's just really important for everyone to remember that the theater is not the building. It's the people, and these people are the ones who will make theater good."
The audience is a part of the theater community, too, as well as the stagehands, actors and volunteers.
“The audience plays such a huge role in how successful that show is, and I don't mean dollars and cents. The energy, it's just so engaging and energizing. It's a wonderful, wonderful thing,” Vance said.
Burck said her favorite moment as an actor is the moment before the audience enters the theater, comparing it to moments before a thunderstorm, feeling static electricity in the air.
“My 5-year-old niece saw me in a play for the first time and grabbed my stepdad’s hand because she felt this energy. The lights going down and coming up, she was like, ‘Something's about to happen,'” Burck said.
Theater casts and crews find theater challenging — a place to hone their skills and achieve a certain level of expertise.
“Every single show you come in and you work as a team, from lights to sound to people on the stage and the director to the producer. You work as a team within a certain time window. That's a challenge,” Vance said.
“And we've got to get this show to this level, by this date. It'll get better after that, but we've got to have it ready, and that camaraderie and that challenge and being able to rise to it, that's highly satisfying. It really is.”
