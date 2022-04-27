TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface, will host Latin Bash 2022 on May 7, 2022.
The all-ages event will be from 3 p.m. to midnight at Smoke It’s Smoke Shop, 2308 S. First St. in Yakima.
Amanda Perez, Conejo, Kid Frost, DL Down3r, SadBoy Loko, Carolyn Rodriguez, Juan Gotti, Vincent509 and DeeJay Gerze will perform at the event.
Doggface lives in Idaho Falls and shot to social media fame in September 2020 after he went viral on TikTok, skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.
He was recently featured in the Klypso’s official music video, “Low Rider (No Lighter),” with Snoop Dogg, War, Cheech and Chong and George Lopez.
Doggface will also appear in Season Two of “Reservation Dogs,” the Indigenous American teen comedy drama streaming TV series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX Productions.
Tickets for ages 17 and younger start at $30 and adult tickets start at $40. They are on sale now at https://bit.ly/YHR-latinbash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.