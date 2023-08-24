Tickets are selling fast for the Ellensburg Rodeo over Labor Day weekend.
The Friday and Saturday rodeo performances on Sept. 1 and 2 and the PRCA Xtreme Bulls were sold out as of Aug. 23, with tickets still available on Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4, said General Manager Megan Meeks.
She advised people to only purchase tickets directly from ellensburgrodeo.com website, or by calling the rodeo ticket office in Ellensburg to avoid issues with second-party online retailers.
It is the centennial year for the rodeo and Kittitas County Fair, which started in 1923. A total of 795 competitors are signed up for this year’s rodeo with more than $700,000 on the line, Meeks said.
Rodeo tickets include same-day admission to the Kittitas County Fair.
Tickets are available to the Rockin’ the Chutes country music show with Sawyer Brown and Chayce Beckham on Thursday, Aug. 31, and to the WestStar Best of the Best Roping Competition on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the arena.
Tickets also are available for the Saturday, Aug. 26, Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame banquet at Central Washington University’s SURC ballroom. This year’s inductees are bronc rider Dan Mortensen, team roper Rich Skelton, tie-down roper Cody Ohl, bullfighter Rob Smets and McKee.
