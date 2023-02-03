Tickets are on sale for theater productions during February in Yakima and Prosser.
The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is performing “The Book of Will” on Feb. 10-11, 16-18 and 23-25 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Interested theatergoers can catch the production at the Warehouse Theatre Company, 1610 S. 24th Ave. “Book of Will,” by Lauren Gunderson, is directed by Ruth Veselka and produced by Sandy Jennings.
For tickets and more details, visit warehousetheatrecompany.org.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students and can be purchased at the box office from 3:30-6:30 p.m., by calling 509-966-0951 and by going online at warehousetheatrecompany.org.
In Prosser, the Princess Theatre’s production of “Hotbed Hotel” by Michael E. Parker runs Feb. 17-18 and 24-25 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
Mari Page is the director of this comedy. Due to mild adult themes, the show is recommended for ages 15 and older.
For details and tickets, visit www.ProsserPrincess.com. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for students and ages 65 and older.
