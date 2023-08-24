In the days before every note and every performance by a pop or rock musician was instantly uploaded to YouTube or social media, there were three main ways to discover and experience a new artist:
Hear their music on the radio. Buy their record/cassette/compact disc. And attend a live performance.
Yakima-area rock fans had a great chance to do the latter on Aug. 25, 1977, when Heart packed 6,000 people into the Yakima Speedway to see them perform tracks from the previous year’s “Dreamboat Annie” debut album and a few new songs, including “Barracuda.”
Before getting to a review of "Dreamboat Annie" -- a seminal LP in the classic rock universe to this day -- several music fans who lived (and still live) in the Yakima Valley recalled the 1977 show and were willing to share their memories of the Heart concert with the Herald-Republic.
Greg Harrington, 63, attended the show as a teenager and has long been a fan of the band, which originated in the Seattle area.
“I was at the Speedway in 1977 with a couple of friends and really enjoyed the show by Heart,” Harrington said. “I went on to see them several more times, with the last show I saw them being in Wenatchee in 2013.
“'Dreamboat Annie' was a fantastic album and it was so exciting to see an almost ‘local’ band making it to the big time,” he added.
From rock show to lasting marriage
Mark Baldwin was and remains a big fan of 1970s rock bands, including Heart. He remembers their Yakima Speedway show for several reasons.
“I remember it was a nice summer evening and the crowd was rockin' with the band,” Baldwin said. “I don't remember much of the set list other than I'm pretty sure they played ‘Dreamboat Annie’ (the song) and ‘Magic Man.’
“It was also memorable as it was one of the first dates with Debbi, my wife of 45 years,” he added.
Baldwin was 22 when he saw Heart in Yakima, the first time he had seen them live. Seeing rock bands in concert wasn’t unusual for him.
“I was and still am a fan of 1970s rock, of classic rock. I’d seen Led Zeppelin in concert. … it wasn’t out of the ordinary that I wanted to go,” Baldwin said of the Heart show. “Debbi was not as enthusiastic about rock as I am, no. But she also liked the band.”
Baldwin and others who grew up in Yakima during the rock era from the 1960s through 1990s recall numerous bands playing here “on their way up” to popular status. Among others, Kiss, Rush, Blue Oyster Cult and several 1990s grunge bands all played shows here.
“A lot of bands started out playing in Yakima or similarly sized places,” Baldwin said. “My brother saw Peter Frampton at a small venue in Oregon, probably similar to what Chateau Ste. Michelle (in Woodinville) is today.
“After that he was huge and played stadiums, but now he’s come full circle -- Frampton still plays at the smaller venues to this day.”
Baldwin, a retired financial adviser for Morgan Stanley, still lives in the Yakima Valley with Debbi and enjoys recalling their date at the local Heart concert.
“It’s a story we like to tell,” he said.
A backstage view
Also at the show was John Thomas, who had an insider’s view as he worked part time for Ron Barnsley and RB Enterprises, the concert promoter who brought many rock groups to Yakima in the 1970s and '80s.
“I did everything for my boss, Ron Barnsley, from helping to build the stage at the Yakima Raceway to procuring the bands’ requested refreshments for their dressing rooms, and even chauffeuring bands from their hotels to the show,” Thomas wrote in an email.
“On the evening of the Heart concert I was backstage helping with some last-minute logistical issues, when my boss informed me that our MC for the night would be unable to attend,” Thomas recalls. “He asked if I would mind announcing the bands for the evening, stating ‘You have a good radio voice, could you do this for me?’ Needless to say I was ecstatic though trying to remain professional.”
The opening act for Heart’s Aug. 25, 1977, show was a then-unknown San Francisco band named Journey -- before their popularity took off less than a year later after a new lead singer named Steve Perry joined them, Thomas said.
“I was told I should go and talk to Journey’s road manager and ask how he would like the band introduced,” Thomas recalled. “This is what he told me: ‘From somewhere in outer space, here’s Journey!’ I’m not sure what he was on, but hey, it was the 1970s.
“So that’s what I did and the crowd just kind of looked at me and then started to clap,” he added.
While Journey played their opening set, Thomas said he went backstage to hang out, enjoy some refreshments and talk about Yakima, Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, with Heart. Besides Ann and Nancy Wilson, other band members on that tour included Roger Fisher (lead guitar), Steve Fossen (bass), Michael Derosier (drums) and Howard Leese (guitars, keyboards, backing vocals).
When it was time to introduce Heart, Thomas said he was embarrassed by the feedback that squealed out as he grabbed the microphone -- and a mix-up involving Heart’s hometown.
“With the crowd already worked up, I simply said, ‘And now from Vancouver, B.C., here’s Heart!” Thomas recalled.
“The crowd went crazy and the band broke into their first song, ‘Crazy on You.’ It blew me away and I’m pretty sure everyone in the audience,” Thomas said. “This time I stayed on stage left and watched the whole concert from this vantage point.
“Then their manager came up to me to tell me that the band was from Seattle -- embarrassing!” he added.
Thomas recalled it was a great show featuring a band with Northwest roots and a powerhouse lead vocalist in Ann Wilson.
“No one knew at the time how big Heart would become, but we all knew how amazing they were that night,” he said.
Looking back at ‘Dreamboat Annie’
Thomas was not the only one to mix up Seattle and Vancouver, as the lineup that recorded Heart’s debut album (and performed in Yakima) did so for British Columbia-based Mushroom Records.
The fact Heart was considered a Canadian band and recorded its debut on a small record label couldn’t prevent the great songs on it from being heard when it was originally released in 1975 (Canada) and 1976 (the U.S.).
“Dreamboat Annie” has two of Heart’s best-known songs, “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You,” and one of the band’s most beloved, the title track -- which is presented in three different versions on the album.
Ann and Nancy Wilson, sisters from the Seattle area, wrote every song on the debut album, with Fossen and Roger Fisher co-authoring the rockin’ “Sing Child” on side two. Another deep cut, the side two opener “White Lightning and Wine,” also hits hard … like the substances referenced in its title.
But the secret to Heart’s appeal -- in the mid-1970s and through the 2010s, when they released their very good “Red Velvet Car” album -- has always been the mix of hard-rocking and acoustic, folk-influenced songs. These are sung in two vastly different vocal styles that Ann Wilson is uniquely skilled in providing.
Nancy Wilson is no slouch as a singer, either, providing backing vocals throughout "Dreamboat Annie," but it’s her guitar playing that stands out. Especially on the acoustic guitar opening of “Crazy on You,” which remains a concert highlight to this day.
And then there’s the elephant in the room: The Wilson sisters not only are great musicians, but they’re also beautiful women, a rare combination in rock, especially in the mid-1970s.
The "Dreamboat Annie" album cover wasn’t shy about this fact, featuring bare-shouldered Ann and Nancy back to back, gazing off longingly … perhaps “heading off to somewhere, won’t be back for awhile,” as the title track lyrics state.
This album cover photo would be misinterpreted, mocked and ridiculed by many in the rock industry, including Mushroom Records company officials, who used it for a sleezy “it was only our first time” ad in Rolling Stone. Later, a doofus rock DJ would question if the two Wilsons were actually lovers.
Ann and Nancy had the last laugh, though, turning the latter insult into the inspiration for their hard-rocking hit “Barracuda” and embarking on a long, successful career that eventually put them and their band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
In their highly enjoyable autobiography, 2012’s “Kicking and Dreaming,” the Wilson sisters talk about their infatuation with the Beatles after seeing them, like millions of others, on "The Ed Sullivan Show" on Feb. 9, 1964.
Unlike many of their female friends, however, the teenage Ann and pre-teen Nancy did not dream about being with one of the Beatles as their girlfriends. They dreamed of being one of the Beatles, producing great songs and performing for wild, ecstatic crowds.
Their dream would come true, beginning with standout albums like “Dreamboat Annie” and memorable performances like the show exactly 46 years ago at the Yakima Speedway.
For those of us who weren’t there, Heart’s excellent 1976 show at Washington State University in Pullman is available on YouTube, titled “The Second Ending: Live at the KWSU Studio.” Sing, child, sing!
