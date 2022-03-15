In short order, The Capitol Theatre will be announcing a new season. Not yet, but soon.
There’s no question about it. When a new season is announced, we look for popular new titles that are all the rave and classics so near and dear we want to see them time and again. We even tolerate those less-familiar titles because, in general, the season ends up being a nice variety of shows with really talented performers offering worthwhile nights out at the theater.
As audience members, we see the variety of shows. However, each show is a cast of actors and crew members touring the country performing their same roles, night after night, for as many as eight shows a week, with touring contracts that can range from six months to a year. Not so much variation from the cast and crew’s perspective. The standard contemporary model may make touring more economically feasible, but there was a time when variety existed on both sides of the curtain.
You can still find examples in summer series like the Utah and Oregon Shakespeare festivals. They embrace the classics and celebrate the contemporary. The audience still gets its greater range, but so does the creative team. A resident company model offers a greater mix of roles as actors are cast in multiple productions presented in a rotating schedule throughout the season. The creative team needs to design and produce distinct experiences for each production that can share spaces with other events in the season with quick turnaround times or possibly a unifying aesthetic across many productions.
The greater diversity expects more and provides more for audiences and artists alike.
At the end of March, The Capitol Theatre will present Aquila Theatre, a company that tours the country with a bit more of the old-school variety. Aquila is one of the foremost producers of classical theater in the United States, visiting 50 to 60 American cities per year with a program of two plays, workshops and educational programming.
One company of artists will present two separate productions. The first is a staged presentation based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel "The Great Gatsby," a deeply moving and honest portrayal of class, racism and prejudice in American society. Fitzgerald paints a vivid picture of how the quest for the American dream in the absence of true equality can lead to devastating effects.
The second production is a powerful commentary on unchecked ambition and power. One of Shakespeare’s most influential contributions to world literature, "Macbeth" is read and seen by millions each year and offers timeless lessons about motivation and human nature.
Classics are revered because they stand the test of time. These productions provide the artists with opportunities to portray some of the best-written characters of all time, and the audience witnesses stories as relevant today as when they were written decades and even centuries past.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 26-27 at The Capitol Theatre in downtown Yakima. Treat yourself to timeless tales not soon to be forgotten.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Thursday’s SCENE every four weeks.
